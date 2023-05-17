North Carolina lawmakers voted Tuesday to override the governor’s veto of a 12-week ban on abortions, the latest development in Republicans’ nationwide battle against the procedure.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly passed the drastic measure after the state’s Senate did so earlier in the day.

It represents a major victory for GOP leaders who needed every Republican member on board to enact the law over the opposition of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

Cooper vetoed the measure over the weekend after traveling around the state and attempting to convince Republican lawmakers to break from the party line.

The four Republicans whom Cooper targeted, including one who recently switched from the Democratic Party, all ultimately voted to override.

GOP pols pitched the provision as a middle-ground alteration to the state law, which currently bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy and offers no exceptions for rape or incest.

The override comes as states across the nation continue to feel the effects of a massive shift in the abortion landscape, which has been in flux since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case last year.

Lawmakers in South Carolina and Nebraska are considering new abortion bans. The South Carolina House’s potential ban would outlaw abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — often before women know that they are pregnant.

If both North and South Carolina follow through on the proposed bans, “it would be just devastating for abortion access in the South,” said Jamie Lockhart, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia.

Tami Fitzgerald, the executive director of the North Carolina Values Coalition, offered a different perspective.

“Today marks the beginning of North Carolina’s first real step towards becoming a pro-life state,” she said after Tuesday’s vote.

