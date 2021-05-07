Rep. Liz Cheney, who holds the #3 GOP leadership position in the U.S. House, is sinking fast. In February, Cheney survived a vote of “no confidence,” but since then has continued her attack on former President Trump and other Republicans. Cheney appears to have worn out her welcome. Will she survive the next vote?

GOP leaders such as Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise are now on record questioning Cheney’s ability to do her job in the GOP House leadership. Rep. Elise Stefanik is now actively campaigning for the spot, and she has the support of Steve Scalise.

The Biden Administration gets called out for trying to pull a fast one on the border crisis. Plus, RINO-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist throws his hat in the ring to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

