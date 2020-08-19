Police have identified a suspect in the bloody beating of a man left unconscious after he crashed a truck during a confrontation near a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland.

Investigators have tried to contact Marquise Love, 25, but haven’t been successful. They’ve asked him to turn himself in and will continue to look for him, Portland police said Tuesday morning.

Manhunt underway for BLM activist recorded kicking a white man unconscious in downtown Portland. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/cDio9Wgqw2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

The man who was beaten, Adam Haner, has been released from a hospital and is recovering.

Several people kicked, punched and pushed Haner to the ground after his white Ford slammed into a light pole about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street, just blocks from a rally outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Some among the crowd tried to hold the assailants back during the clash, while others began to rifle through Haner’s truck, video shows.

As Haner sat on the ground, a person wearing a vest with “SECURITY” written on the front and back ran from behind and kicked him in the face, apparently knocking him unconscious, according to witnesses and multiple videos. Haner remained still on the ground with his eyes closed.

It wasn’t immediately clear what spurred the violent confrontation. Multiple social media posts allege that someone had been driving erratically downtown and had tried to run over protesters several times, though those accounts could not be independently verified.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon has released a statement about the BLM beating of Adam Haner: https://t.co/hPcaC8xY97 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2020

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said his agency is taking the incident and other bouts of violence “extremely seriously.”

“Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media,” he said in a statement. “In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence.”

Police ask anyone who has information to contact Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.

This report will be updated.

