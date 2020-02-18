Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg once said that farming and factory jobs don’t require much gray matter, as opposed to information-era jobs.
In a 2016 talk at Oxford University in England, a clip of which went viral over the weekend, the 2020 Democratic presidential contender belittled both agricultural and industrial jobs as simple and simplistic.
“I could teach anybody, even the people in this room” to be a farmer, he said, calling agriculture “a process.”
“You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn,” he said.
He spoke similarly of factory jobs as mechanical repetition requiring no brain power.
“You put the piece of metal in the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow, and you can have a job,” he continued.
Mr. Bloomberg then said working in the information economy is “fundamentally different, because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze. And that is a whole degree level different. You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter,” he said.
The backlash on social media was swift as numerous critics on both the left and the right of the political spectrum noted pointed out the billionaire’s dismissive tone, said he had an outdated notion of agriculture and compared the remarks to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables,” Barack Obama’s “bitterly clinging” and Mitt Romney’s “47%” gaffes
“Bloomberg: mocking American #farmers is no way to unify the country. He might as well have called them #deplorable #rubes. Way to reveal yourself,” wrote Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass.
Added Brit Hume of Fox News Channel: “Bloomberg seems to have acquired his knowledge of farming by watching Hee-Haw.”
Bloomberg, the little man who belittles everyone on the planet.
Another rich Liberal Democrat Elitist who has no clue what the 85% of this country is all about. If it’s not discussed in the board room is does not matter. This is so typical of the Liberal left, they don’t care about the normal go to work everyday blue collar American who pays the majority of the taxes in this country. They are only interested in the inner city elite they are a part of. They believe they are so much more intelligent than the common man that we all need to be dictated to about how to live our lives. Spend your billions in campaign advertisements and campaign rallies, we can use your money. Then you can go back to your penthouse and whine about how nobody listened and you lost your rear end in this election. Good riddance.
Mike needs to spend a year on a farm and then tell everyone that it doesn’t take intelligence to be a farmer. You need to be able to put in 16-18 hour days too. At least he’s not like AOC who thinks food comes from the supermarket and not farms and ranches.
I am not a farmer but I live in a farming community. Perhaps Mr. Bloomberg would like to come out and meet some of the many college educated, highly intelligent farmers who are my neighbors. They, in contrast to many technical workers, must have a wide range of skills. They must know how to track weather both current and future (the analysis tools they have are impressive), how to maintain million dollar equipment, how chemicals work and how to use them in such a way to protect the crop while still maintaining safety for humans, and how to recognize both through visual and analytic techniques the optimum time to harvest. They run multi million dollar businesses with a high level of risk and often low return. They feed this country and other parts of the world. My state is 1st in the nation for many crops. Without these farmers food would be scarce and fuel more expensive.
Mr. Bloomberg holds the common East Coast elite view that those of us in fly over country are idiots, uneducated, unproductive, and unnecessary. I suggest he try to survive without those of us in the country’s breadbasket and we’ll try to survive without hedge fund managers. I’m pretty sure that eating paperwork won’t sustain them very long.
I come from an agricultural background, and as the poem says. The farmer and the Lord work hand in hand. The farmer gets up about daylight every day to tend to his farm and most of them are ranchers as well. It is very hard labor. They are up against the weather everyday, but they go about their work in planting and harvesting crops, praying there isn’t too much or too little rain, hurricanes, tornadoes, wild fires, droughts, grasshoppers, and all manner of pests. That steak, taco, milk gets there to one’s table by God and the sweat of many, many good men and women of America.
By far their biggest problems are Politicians who THINK they know better than God and the farmer/rancher but pass legislation anyway, because the egg heads think they know best.
I knew of many, many family dairies who were put out of business by the EPA. By legislation the EPA and many other agencies have regulated these people out of business.
Farming takes a knowledge of computerized tractors. They are plumbers, repair experts when they can’t afford to have someone to come out and repair fences, tractors, fix flats, haul their cattle. There are constant breakdowns and weather problems. And here is a laugh. When my son was in college, his professor could teach Latin, but my son had to change his flat for him because he did not know how to change a tire.
Bloomberg is in the pockets of China big time. It’s far past time that we punish people like Bloomberg for making such pompous statements about the true back bone of this country. May God ever bless the farmer/rancher and to all of America’s hard working men and women who make this country hum with activity, pay the bills of most of these incubated in Socialism useless and bootless politicians. Please pay attention to and vet these people you vote for in your states and vote these people like De Blasio, AOC, Talaib, et al out of office and then go after your school districts and clean house literally.