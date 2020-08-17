Video showed a man being restrained and beaten bloody at the scene of a crashed truck in downtown Portland late Sunday, shortly after a confrontation that unfolded near the protests held a few blocks away.

A video — which contains graphic violence and language — showed a group of people kick, punch and push to the ground a man who had been driving the truck, which had crashed into a light pole. Some tried to hold the assailants back, while others begin going through the contents of the truck. As the man sat on the ground, a person ran from behind and kicked him in the face, apparently knocking him unconscious.

Related Stories:

Over 60 Portland 911 calls go unheeded overnight as police respond to riot

More than 60 Portland 911 calls go unanswered overnight as police respond to ‘violent, tumultuous’ riot where protesters threw ‘softball-sized’ rocks and glass bottles at officers

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Allen said police were told people associated with the protests had been chasing the truck before the crash, and that they assaulted him after the crash, but added it’s unclear whether that’s true.

TONIGHT: BLM thugs were harrasing, threatening and attempting to physically assault random Portland residents on the streets pic.twitter.com/2lzHvKCtEd — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the events that led up to BLM causing a man to crash into a tree tonight in Portland 1. BLM began to aggressively escort a man from the BLM protest then assaulted him 2. A witness defended him verbally, then BLM thugs began to threaten, rob and physically assault her pic.twitter.com/5kXPVNp0GA — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are more clips of the BLM militant assaulting the man who crashed his truck pic.twitter.com/o2cdleIs9c — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

Another video showed the man bleeding from the back of the head.

A large police response arrived later. The man was shown being loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Allen said. The truck was towed.

For law enforcement: this is the man who violently assaulted the victim tonight by multiple punches and a from the behind execution style drop kick to the head He was wearing a security vest, had a gold watch on and curly hair as well About between 5/10 and 6 foot pic.twitter.com/xSh9GUKK3m — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

LAST NIGHT: Clearly racist BLM protesters shame a black man for defending a white woman who was robbed and beat by the BLM thugs “We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” pic.twitter.com/Wbb1GXCpGv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to dispatch records.

It was not immediately clear what happened in the moments before the crash, nor the confrontation that preceded it.

Another video, edited to omit portions, showed a woman at the crash scene being tackled to the ground in the earlier incident, which unfolded near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Taylor Street. Others come to her aid. The truck, surrounded by people, some kicking it or pulling on the doors, pulls into the intersection against the light and speeds down the street toward the intersection where it crashed.

Earlier: Rioters stand over the unconscious man’s body after they beat him. They pour water on him and shout in support of Black Lives Matter. Antifa street medics are examining him. He’s not responsive. #PortlandRiots #BlackLiveMatter Video @FromKalen. pic.twitter.com/aI5emSRATI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

— The Oregonian/OregonLive

___

(c)2020 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.