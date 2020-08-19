Protesters gathered Tuesday for the 83rd consecutive night of demonstrations, marching for the first time to the Multnomah Building, the county seat of government.

A group gathered at 8 p.m. in Colonel Summers Park at Southeast 20th Avenue and Belmont Street for what organizers describe as a “direct action march.” About 9 p.m., the group, which appeared to total about 200, left the park and marched through Southeast Portland streets, eventually arriving at the Multnomah Building at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

The demonstration was peaceful for more than an hour, but demonstrators lit fires in dumpsters and broke windows. About an hour after arriving, small fires were seen inside the building beyond the broken windows.

About 10:30 p.m., police, who had not been seen previously, moved into the area and declared a riot, pushing protesters away.

Monday night’s protests remained comparatively quiet, with a group of about 200 marching from Kenton Park in North Portland to the Portland Police Association headquarters about half a mile away.

Police briefly appeared after a window at the police association was broken, but they remained for only about 10 minutes.

Letha Winston, the mother of a man, Patrick Kimmons, who was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018, spoke to the crowd shortly before midnight, urging them to march through residential neighborhoods instead of staying outside the police union building.

The protest on Sunday, however, took a more violent turn, as a group restrained and beat a driver who sped away from a crowd only to crash his truck nearby. Video shows the man was sitting on the ground when someone kicked him in the head, leaving him unconscious and bleeding in the street.

The victim, who police identified as Adam Haner, was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to live. Police have identified the suspect in the assault as Marquise Love, 25.

It was not immediately clear what spurred the confrontation. Several social media posts allege someone had been driving erratically downtown and tried to run over protesters several times, though those accounts could not be independently verified.

