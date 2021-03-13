Portland police detained a crowd of over 100 protesters during a Friday night demonstration, stemming a march only minutes after it began.

Demonstrators gathered in the Pearl District about 8:30 p.m. and started marching roughly a half-hour later. Police threatened to arrest marchers minutes after the march started, saying those who marched in the street were blocking traffic and would be subject to arrest, citation or crowd control munitions if they didn’t move.

Police announced about 9:20 p.m. they were setting up a perimeter around the group and said they were detaining everyone within those boundaries for “investigation of a crime.” They did not immediately detail the nature of the crimes.

Previous Story: Thursday night riot in Portland

Adam Costello, a livestream videographer, said two windows were broken during the early stages of the demonstration. Costello suspected that may have prompted police to set up the perimeter.

Livestream videographers who were documenting the protest said police followed demonstrators from the beginning of the march.

The videographers said they were marching for less than 15 minutes before police detained the group.

(c)2021 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

#Antifa rioters are becoming more bold in their direct attacks on people's homes. https://t.co/J8u7czf2Cp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

After dozens of #antifa smashed out windows in a residential area of downtown Portland, police kettled an entire street of them, the first time in years that effective tactic has been used. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/m57WHIq1NG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Before #antifa rioters were shut down via a surprise police perimeter, they marched in a group and smashed out windows. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/blT2kknFvd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

#Antifa accounts on social media called for their comrades to swarm police as the black bloc was being detained. Some rioters showed up to confront police but failed to break their hold. #PortlandRiots Video by @realblairnelson: pic.twitter.com/6bRKVi0wBA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Related Story: Portland mayor looks to re-fund police with $2M request as homicides spike – but council support unclear

This shooting was brazen and horrific. The City and its partners are working hard to prevent and reduce gun violence. It's a public health crisis that's harming our entire community.https://t.co/wsDspv2mqe — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) March 10, 2021



___