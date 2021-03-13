The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay a record $27 million to settle the wrongful death lawsuit brought by George Floyd’s family after the Black man’s death in police custody last year.
Lawyers for the family called the deal a record in the U.S. for a civil rights wrongful death case.
“That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end,” attorney Ben Crump said.
The Minneapolis City Council announced the settlement after a closed-door session.
“On behalf of the entire City Council, offer my deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd, his friends and all of our community who are mourning his loss,” Council President Lisa Bender said.
Floyd, a father of five, died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for about nine minutes while the unarmed Black man was handcuffed and face down on a street.
Chauvin is now on trial for second-degree murder and other charges in Minneapolis. Three other officers involved in the fatal arrest are due to be tried later this year.
“On behalf of all of my family members, I am pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved,” sister Bridgett Floyd said in a statement.
“Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all,” she said.
