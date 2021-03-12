Federal officers on Thursday drove demonstrators away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland after members of the crowd started a fire and damaged the building.

Dozens of demonstrators assembled near the courthouse Thursday night. Some of those gathered started a fire and broke glass at the courthouse, according to reports from the scene.

Antifa set fire to the federal courthouse in downtown Portland. There are people inside. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sxBZkDe2t — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Following an attempted storming of the federal courthouse in Portland on Thursday afternoon after the protective fence was removed, #antifa returned at night & set the building on fire. https://t.co/MZ6ywhKfS4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

#Antifa tried to smash their way into the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/f3MJltcZ7m — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Federal officers responded by deploying impact munitions, tear gas and smoke bombs, according to livestreams and independent journalists documenting the demonstration.

The officers drove protesters away from the courthouse before deploying the tear gas, according to reports. Afterward, officers could be heard on loudspeakers asking people not to set fire to the courthouse or otherwise damage the building.

Tensions soon escalated a second time, with demonstrators breaking courthouse windows and setting another fire outside the building.

Federal officers immediately shot crowd control munitions at someone who tried to break a window, then made an announcement ordering people off the property.

Officers then deployed more tear gas to push demonstrators away, according to reports, and at least one person had been detained as of 10:40 p.m.

Officers drove protesters away from the building once more shortly after 11 p.m.

Some demonstrators appeared to have been continuing protest efforts from earlier in the day, when a group gathered in opposition to the replacement and expansion of an oil pipeline that would go from the Canadian province of Alberta to Superior, Wisconsin.

"…may result in retaliatory action by the demonstrators." Ahead of tonight's pre-announced #antifa riot in Portland's Pearl District, the neighborhood association has sent out a warning to the community. It tells people to stay indoors after 7 p.m. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/xsfU9SVpZv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

Protesters say the new corridor would harm watersheds, wild rice lands and Anishinaabe treaty territories. They argue corporations should clean up an existing, old pipeline.

The demonstration also came after workers put wooden boards on windows of the courthouse earlier Thursday.

Earlier in the day:

“F— the United States!” Antifa try to break into the federal courthouse in Portland. Federal officials just removed the barricades protecting the building after months of #antifa attacks on the building. Now they’re back again. #PortlandRiots

pic.twitter.com/vBq28J5skl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 11, 2021

#Antifa and other far-left rioters in Portland tried to break into the @Chase bank. A lone security guard tried holding them back. He pulled out a pistol during the mob attack. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Sw3SU8PO0A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

On 11 March, #antifa rioters attacked several banks & tried to storm the Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland. Darby Marshall Howard, 22, of Montana, was arrested. He punched an officer in the face. He was quickly released & was arrested again at night. https://t.co/5goYowsUFZ pic.twitter.com/gSklspeiWX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2021

— Jayati Ramakrishnan

___

(c)2021 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.