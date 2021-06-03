A vocal advocate for patients’ rights is applauding Louisiana’s attorney general for pushing back on a demand for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations at LSU by advising the university federal law mandates the freedom to reject the jab.

“It’s good to see a high legal official standing up and telling them that their rights are protected,” Twila Brase says of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter to LSU’s interim president.

In the letter to Thomas Galligan, Landry says the university’s students and staff are “protected” from a mandatory vaccine under a federal law that stipulates the legal right to refuse the jab if it involves a medical product designated for emergency use through the FDA.

The attorney general specifically cited a federal code, which can be read here, which addresses Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) that is approved by the FDA. According to the law, emergency approval comes with the stipulation that intended recipients of the medical product have the legal right to accept it or to refuse it.

“FDA has an obligation to ensure that recipients of the vaccine under an EUA are informed,” the letter states, “that they have the option to accept or refuse the vaccine.”

According to various media outlets in the state, approximately 77% of LSU faculty and staff were vaccinated by the end of the May, but faculty voted 52-1 recently to require vaccinations of everyone.

WBRZ, an ABC News affiliated, reported June 1 the mandatory vaccines now look in doubt after LSU received Landry’s letter and is now reviewing the “legal aspects” he raised.

Beyond the legal issue facing the university, the attorney general also raised the issue of religious objections to the vaccine and also noted the concerns by some over the possible long-term effects of the emergency-approved vaccine.

Brase, a registered nurse, formed Citizens Council for Health Freedom when the Affordable Care Act was being written to warn the public about government intrusion into their personal, private lives. In recent months, she has been warning that mandatory COVID-19 vaccines crossed that legal and ethical boundary, too.

“This is good for the people of Louisiana,” Brase tells One News Now, “but it’s also an example for what every other attorney general in the United States should do for the people of their state.”

