In the middle of the unwatchable brawl that was the first presidential debate in late September in Cleveland, Ohio, former Vice President Joe Biden was asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he would “pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified.”

Yes, he said.

“Will you urge your supporters to stay calm while the vote is counted, and will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?” Wallace asked.

Yes, Biden said.

He even added a caveat: “And here’s the deal. We’ll count the ballots. As you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can’t even be opened until Election Day, and if there’s thousands of ballots, it’s going to take time to do it.”

Nevertheless, the election results haven’t been independently certified, and fraud allegations abound. But Biden has acted as if he never said those words in the debate.

However, among other things, he has said is that “the election is over.”

If you’ve heard of the Lincoln Project, you know it was a political action committee started by supposedly former Republicans in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump and Republican senators.

The leftist national media fawned over the group, giving it frequent exposure as it raised $67 million. Of that, it spent $47 million, including $12 million to defeat seven senators. In that endeavor it batted .000. Every one of the seven won their races.

Its largest expense, $4.3 million, came oddly in the Alaska race where incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan faced Democrat-aligned independent challenger Al Graham. The race took over a week to call, but Sullivan was winning by 20 percentage points.

The Lincoln Project also spent $2.7 million attempting to unseat Sen. Steve Daines in Montana, $2.4 million trying to get rid of Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, $1.7 million in hopes of bouncing Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, $464,000 in an effort to toss out Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, $226,000 trying to oust Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa and $197,000 in the desire to defeat Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Some stewardship.

The battle for the soul of the Democratic Party is likely to go on throughout the four years of a likely Biden presidential administration, if comments from a party official in bluest of blue states New York can be believed.

Uber left-wing voices like U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and out-of-mainstream threats like the “defund the police” movement scared voters, said New York State Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs.

That led to the result of Democrats in the U.S. House not only not winning a dozen or more additional seats but maybe losing that many.

“AOC has no standing on how to run a general election in the suburbs and upstate,” Jacobs told the New York Post. “AOC is in a district that’s 6-1 Democrat, and she couldn’t find a Republican in her district with binoculars.”

He is among the parade of party regulars who are pointing fingers after the election.

“I invite AOC to come to Long Island and stand for election in one of our districts,” Jacobs fumed. “You’ll see different results.”

A tweeted false statement last week by MSNBC host Joy Reid is typical of why the far left-leaning news network is held in such low esteem when it comes to truth-telling.

The host, in a series of tweets, said Republicans shouldn’t be challenging the results of the recent presidential election and questioned Attorney General William Barr’s decision to investigate “specific” and serious claims of voter fraud but not incidental ones.

“Here’s the thing: the reason there’s a thing called @FiveThirtyEight is because 538 was the margin in [Florida] when the Republican SCOTUS reversed the 2000 election during a recount, making Dubya the president,” Reid tweeted. “That’s the kind of margin where races can flip. That’s not what’s up now.”

Of course, no one at this point knows how much fraud there was, much less Reid.

But the FiveThirtyEight website is not named for any number in the Bush-Gore race. Instead, 538 is the number of electors in the Electoral College.

By now Reid should know her online history has not done her much good. In 2017 and 2018, she was exposed for homophobic and anti-Semitic slurs in previous tweets, and just last week she used a racial slur in describing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

