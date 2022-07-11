WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired three-star Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers, an Army spokeswoman said Saturday. The suspension followed reports that his social media account carried a comment critical of first lady Jill Biden.
Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Center, according to a statement from Army spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith. She did not give a reason for the suspension, which was pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.
USA Today reported that a Twitter account under Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by the first lady following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade. “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.
The newspaper reported that the tweet under Volesky’s name stated: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” The tweet was later deleted.
© 2022 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Sounds like more of a throw-off on Ketanji Brown even though it was in response to Jill Biden’s tweet. So, what is the White House stance on free speech now??
And, Jill—you have not lost your “right” to make decisions about your own body, but being who you are—you have to feed mob hysteria. If you people would display as much concern for your minds as you do your bodies, perhaps we could reach some semblance of civility.
Joe is a suspender that can’t even hold up his own trousers, let alone understand the concept of free speech. He acts more like a member of the main stream media, or facebook, or Twitter than the leader of the free world. Joe has more deceptive bots in his brain than a Flybot worm infected pile of horse manure.
LIKE with everything else the left does.. GOOD FOR Me, but not for thee.
““For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us,” Biden said.”
The woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and the baby’s body begins.
If something has a heartbeat it is alive. To stop that heartbeat is to Kill/Murder.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill/Murder”
Add to that, they had NO CONCERN about women’s bodily autonomy (OR anyone’s for that matter), when they did their damnable VAX shot mandates.
It has to do with the linguistic police, the proper term of ‘birthing person’ was not used! The shame of it all.
We got a monarchy here. Speak against the Xi Jinping Biden and his other half and you’re charged with a crime!