An attorney representing the family of Jacob Blake says Sen. Kamala Harris’ visit with the family Monday was “inspirational and uplifting.”
Attorney Ben Crump says Blake joined in the conversation by phone from his hospital bed.
Blake remains hospitalized after being shot in the back seven times by a white Kenosha police officer while authorities were trying to arrest him on Aug. 23. He remains paralyzed.
Crump says Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, spoke individually with each family member about how they were handling the shooting and urged them to take care of their physical and mental health.
Crump says Blake told Harris he was proud of her, and Harris told Blake that she was also proud of him and the way he was working through his pain.
“Jacob Jr. assured her that he was not going to give up on life for the sake of his children,” Crump said.
Crump says Harris also talked about policy changes she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will seek, and encouraged family members to continue to use their voices to help end systemic racism.
#1. Define your definition of “voices”.
Portland Oregon has been using their Democrat Party approved voices for over a hundred day by rioting, burning, looting and killing.
#2. systemic racism is a form of racism that is embedded as normal practice within society or an organization. It can lead to such issues as discrimination in criminal justice, employment, (free) housing, (free) health care, (free) education, among other (free) things.
“discrimination in criminal justice” Huh??
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 56% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year there are ~5,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 94% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Stats not entirely accurate, (depend who you quote) but people wired to expect manageable lives and when events, occurrences somehow appear unmanageable we’re going to see unplanned consequences. Remember this is not 1920. 18th, 19th and early 20th century immigrant descendants currently make up maybe 60-65% of population which mean others want bigger share of “whatever USA has to offer”. The pandemic, foreign relationship instability and recent change in demographics causing fear, stress and in some cases outright trauma. Cut each other some slack. Unless we flat out bully, we’re not going to change these realities. Regarding the unrest in some cities, just like we did in Tulsa, Ok, we’ll rebuild and reunite once all get on board. Pray for peace
If Kamala Harris gets into office. Woe betide America. I didn’t mention Biden. He won’t be in the Oval Office long enough to change the drapes.
GREAT to know that the Democrat V.P. candidate is PROUD of accused Sexual Assailant and attempted car thief and child abductor!
What better representation of the morals of the Democrat Party!
Is Kamala aware that the # in the #metoo movement is a hashtag and not a pound sign? Maybe she is to focused on how she advanced her career and not the realities of other women.