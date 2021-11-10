GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Democratic congressional delegation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has led to the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, carries the Biden administration’s message: America is back on the global climate stage.
But one member of the delegation, Congress’s most prominent climate activist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, added a caveat Tuesday: the U.S. still has to back up its words with action.
“We have to actually deliver the action to get the respect for it internationally, to get the credit,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Tuesday at a panel on the summit with other young Democrats who swept into Congress in 2018 on platforms emphasizing far bigger U.S. efforts on climate. Ocasio-Cortez was answering a question about whether the United States had regained its standing globally in the fight against climate change.
Related Story: Pelosi slammed for attending lavish wedding maskless while California children are forced to mask up
Former President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris climate accord. President Joe Biden rejoined the global accord this year as one of his first acts in office. But Biden so far has been unable to get his biggest climate initiative, $555 billion in climate legislation that would drive down U.S. emissions from climate-wrecking fossil fuels, passed by Congress.
“We have to draw down emissions to get credit for being committed on climate change. It’s really that simple,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Pelosi came at the midpoint of the climate talks in Glasgow. She is leading a sizable Democratic House delegation with 21 other lawmakers, including five House committee chairs.
Pelosi’s is one of several congressional delegations that have turned up at the climate talks. That includes both mixed Democratic and Republican delegations, and all-Republican groups that are former strangers to climate summits who reject the Trump administration’s climate denial and want to curb global warming but on low-regulation terms.
Biden adopted the phrase “America is back” as he jumped back into global efforts to stave off a full-on climate crisis, reviving international alliances and negotiations that Trump turned his back on. Democratic lawmakers used Biden’s slogan frequently Tuesday.
But Biden has the slimmest of Democratic majorities in the U.S. Senate. That has allowed two holdout Democratic senators to block legislation that includes what would be the United States’ biggest-ever investment in cleaner energy.
The congressional holdouts left Pelosi having to brag about Biden’s crucial climate efforts only in the future tense.
“Our congressional delegation comes here fresh from advancing … the most ambitious and consequential climate legislation,” Pelosi told reporters at a different news conference Tuesday at the summit.
Pelosi noted that moves by the Biden administration to cut U.S. emissions of methane — a potent agent of climate damage that leaks from natural gas facilities, oilfields, farms and landfills — has helped spur more than 100 nations to join a nonbinding methane pledge.
It’s one of several climate initiatives that Biden is pursuing that don’t require a vote in Congress, but that can be overturned by future administrations.
Ocasio-Cortez credited Biden with waging a high-stakes fight to get the climate legislation through Congress but urged that future U.S. climate action include grassroots advocates, benefit working people and marginal communities, and create jobs, she said.
“We’re not just back. We are different,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
She also had a message to young activists who have pressed governments to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel pollution: “I would say, ‘Stay in the streets. Keep pushing.’”
Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Cut toxic emissions by silencing Liberal politicians. I will reiterate a comment I have previously made in the past—the climate that really needs changing is the political one. Heated exchanges and cold, calculating tactics can actually be controlled with positive results unlike the Earth’s temperature which is outside the power of man to manipulate.
“God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change,
courage to change the things I can,
and wisdom to know the difference.”—The Serenity Prayer
As a side note—notice the absence of COVID masks in the photos. Silly me—they’re exempt.
Im sure that piglosi,cortez and the rest of satans family will be nice and warm this winter while sucking off of the American taxpayers. But in her defense when you are good at something those without decency will continue with what they grew up perfecting even in the public eye. No conscience, no shame.
stay there forever we do not need you here.
you are destroyers of american values culture and economy PLEASE DONT COME BACK YOU SOCIALIST PIGS
Confiscate their passports and declare them to be DOMESTIC TERRORISTS!
“We have to actually deliver the action to get the respect for it internationally,”
This demented puppet president Biden’s administration will NEVER get respect at home or internationally.
“Biden adopted the phrase “America is back” ”
In reality treasonous puppet president Biden has adopted ” Put America LAST”
as he has demonstrated by his policies, actions and lack of love for our country.
Just think of the waste of energy in the time of crisis! The poor folks at home strygglong to meet the rising costs to heat homes, drive a car, buy food all the time footing the bill for thses elites to fill the skies with polution and the hall of the summot with hot carbon dioxide and giving away more of ouur country’s autonomy!
And they probably did NOT fly on a commercial airliner. They most likely chartered a jet. Adding more pollution to the air. Don’t know which one puts out more pollution, them or the jet!
Most likely, it was a Gov’t transport, like Pelosi’s new Boeing 757. In other words–YOU and I paid for their boondoggle….
“The U.S. still has to back up its words with action”….. translation: “Somehow we must force the common American to accept steep reductions in their standard of living while the politically-connect get to keep theirs”.
amen that is spot on zman
US emissions are steadily dropping. Can’t say the same for China and India though.
Congress’s most prominent climate activist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, added a caveat Tuesday: the U.S. still has to back up its words with action.
Go to China and Russia and smack them in line, Comrade.
I’d be curious to know how much fossil fuel that group used getting to the climate summit. I suspect that they used more than the average family uses in a year. It’s all about show with them. They have no problem pushing through legislation that hurts the average person. With their plans we won’t be able to drive anywhere, eat, or have any consumer goods.
The Associated Press is full-on woke!
What a Waste of Taxpayer Funds by Pelosi and her pack of fools on a Fool’s Mission since there is No Imminent Global Warming Crisis and CO2 is Not a Problem and No Action is Possible or Needed!
Provably, there is NO ACTUAL Scientific Basis for the outrageous & false claims of an Impending Climate Warming Crisis by Biden & the other Democrats in this Administration and Congress.
You only need to view the extremely Accurate NASA Satellite Temperature & Weather Balloon reports since 1979 to see that there has been only moderate warming since 1998 (the last 22 years) — Only “Natural Variability” as rational and truthful scientists describe it. The satellite temperature measurements are taken twice-per-day, almost fully-globally since 1979 — They show No Cause for Climate Warming Alarm.
However, they are taking a big risk because this devious strategy is so apparent and because Mother Nature may just reveal her next transition into the Modern Global Cooling Period which (according to proper science) will follow our current moderate Modern Global Warming period as has been historically a pattern of Global Warming periods followed by Global Cooling periods during our current Interglacial (the Holocene period) for the last 11,600 years since the last extremely-cold Ice-Age Glacial.
And not a single one of the hypocrites wearing a COVID face diaper
We do not need to be part of the Paris accord. We constantly reduce our emissions while many other countries simply don’t care!
Without the key polluters in attendance, this whole event should’ve been–like AOC and Kerry and Pelosi—–CANCELLED.
Inflation is thru the roof. Gas prices are high. The country is divided and they go to a summit. Whose watching Biden ???