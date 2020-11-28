Former President Barack Obama lamented the diminishing importance of the mainstream media as “the curators and the gatekeepers for what’s acceptable and what’s not,” blaming in part “a particular paranoia among some segment of that conservative population,” which led to the rise of the conservative media ecosystem.
Obama made his comments during an interview with Oprah Winfrey on AppleTV+ about his latest memoir, “A Promised Land.”
“Part of what I write about is the degree to which the media changes in a way that I did not fully anticipate,” Obama told Winfrey. “You couldn’t even see it, but it started just as I’m getting elected the importance of mainstream, the old network. Walter Cronkite, the Nightly News, New York Times, Washington Post, them being sort of the curators and the gatekeepers for what’s acceptable and what’s not.
“That starts to break down, and the media suddenly scatters in a million different pieces, and then you get social media and people are just absorbing whatever stories they’re telling in a way that’s unchallenged,” he added.
Obama said that creates division and in some cases, ten separate realities in which conspiracy theories and rumors are allowed to fester and are believed by millions of people.
“Walter Cronkite, the Nightly News, New York Times, Washington Post, them being sort of the curators and the gatekeepers for what’s acceptable (to the Democrat Party) and what’s not.”
CNN, NBC, ABC. CBS, MSNBC and now FOX has become Democrat Party propaganda outlets and are curators of the cons, deceptions and immoral character of the Democrat Party. These corrupt propaganda outlets only broadcast what the Democrat Party wants you to believe.
Obama only laments the decreasing importance of himself to the relevance to the country. If he wants to blame someone for the rise of the Conservative media, he can blame himself and his own incompetence as President that necessitated the American response to his socialist attacks and Presidential edicts that still contaminate the country in a racial division founded and created by himself. He only laments the scattering of the media in a million directions because he and his social indoctrinators can no longer control the narrative, and manipulate in guilt THE PEOPLE who are guiltless. His gatekeepers allowed every social misfit of an ideology to enter the country and be treated as equal in truth or opinion as what our founders produced, by people who fled the socialist or Islamic oppressions of where they came from, only to be balkanized into separate American boiling pots of hatred and envy instead of the traditional melting pot of united workable American values.
obuttworm’s legendary mind at work for the followers of satan. Twisting and mutilating the truth, and replacing it with lies straight form hell.
In other words, the “bigot” speaks, if you disagree with me, you are the problem. big·ot
/ˈbiɡət/ a person who is obstinately or unreasonably attached to a belief, opinion, or faction, especially one who is prejudiced against or antagonistic toward a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group. That group would be anyone who disagree with him, in particular, conservatives views. Always remember ANYTIME the left accuses you of something, they are projecting, they either are doing, are doing or going to do what ever they accuse you of. When it comes to racist and bigoted, the left are the biggest racists and bigots’ themselves.