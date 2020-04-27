Debating the latest coronavirus aid package on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said her parts of the Bronx and Queens comprise “the most impacted district in America.” We’ll go further: She’s from the hardest-hit part of the hardest-hit city of the hardest-hit state in the hardest-hit country on Earth.
So why was she one of just five members of Congress to vote against the $484 billion bill delivering boatloads of urgently needed help to small business, and to hospitals, and to ramp up testing? Her four comrades in arms were right-wing Republicans from far-less impacted districts down South or out West.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Even the liberal media condemns the vote of Ocasio-Cortez!
AOC claims it’s because the bill didn’t go far enough. Yeah: The first aid bill didn’t go far enough. Nor did the second. Nor did the third. The fourth didn’t get there either, but the response to crises happen in steps. If everyone said no to each massive package because it didn’t go all the way, we’d all be even deader in the water.
Her terribly wrong vote made her the only Democrat in either the House or Senate siding against any of the four coronavirus bailouts passed since early March.
Not the kind of distinction a rising star legislator should be proud of.
She made the wrong choice a long time ago…when she ran for congress. She has blown another opportunity to make herself look smarter than she is. She needs to resign, and go back to bartending, if they will have her. She is a poison to society, just like the members of her gang of fools.
When AOC is voted out next term, she will become a paid contributor on CNN, MSNBC and the like. She will be touted as somebody with her finger on the pulse of politics. At least will be rid of her.
This is why she now supports Joe Biden. Finally there’s proof of someone stupider than her.
If you expect common sense and reasonable discussion from AOC, you need to take a class in Expectation Management.
What does one expect from an AIRHEAD BRAIN DEAD like Ocasio DONKEY Teeth????????
What I’d like to know is if AOC has ever really been vetted? The last thing our country needs right now is another Anna Montes…
Best post of the day. Well done jota.
Indeed, sweet!
Air quotes for an air head.
She makes no more sense than Joe Biden, or Pelosi et al.
Very Early Onset Dementia? Otherwise, no excuse! I would suggest AOC heed some old southern wisdom, “If’n you keep your mouth shut, won’t nobody know just how stupid you really are.” Just saying.
She wants nothing less than ALL AMERICANS TOTALLY DEPENDENT upon government!
Crazy, O-Crazio, gets Crazier as each day unfolds. Her lack of knowledge is exceeded only by her lack of general mentality. She is a child masquerading as a adult, without the common know how to pull of the deception.
When I was a child, I thought and acted as a Child, however, when I became a adult, I put away childish things. She has either forgotten, or will not accept this realism. She is the reverse, a Adult who thinks and acts as a Child, has the mentality of a Child, and is in reality a Child.
God help us if the Dems achieve full power, with her to lead us to extinction.
MAGA, God Bless and Keep our Nation.