Debating the latest coronavirus aid package on the House floor Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said her parts of the Bronx and Queens comprise “the most impacted district in America.” We’ll go further: She’s from the hardest-hit part of the hardest-hit city of the hardest-hit state in the hardest-hit country on Earth.

So why was she one of just five members of Congress to vote against the $484 billion bill delivering boatloads of urgently needed help to small business, and to hospitals, and to ramp up testing? Her four comrades in arms were right-wing Republicans from far-less impacted districts down South or out West.



AOC claims it’s because the bill didn’t go far enough. Yeah: The first aid bill didn’t go far enough. Nor did the second. Nor did the third. The fourth didn’t get there either, but the response to crises happen in steps. If everyone said no to each massive package because it didn’t go all the way, we’d all be even deader in the water.

Her terribly wrong vote made her the only Democrat in either the House or Senate siding against any of the four coronavirus bailouts passed since early March.

Not the kind of distinction a rising star legislator should be proud of.

