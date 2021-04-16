In the latest example of selective bigotry, the state of Vermont is race-basing its COVID-19 vaccination policy to prioritize those who are black, indigenous, people of color, English language learners and members of immigrant or refugee communities.
This month, the Vermont Department of Health announced it was prioritizing the aforementioned minority communities to receive shots.
Vermont republican governor Phil Scott defended his decision, urging that the “Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) population is at increased risk of hospitalizations from COVID-19.”
This particular population, he added, already faces health disadvantages from “historical inequities and injustices.” The vaccination rate among the community is only 20.2 percent.
“These disparities are unacceptable to me,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, the legacy of racism in America, and in Vermont, still drives a lot of anger and fear.”
Following the announcement, Judicial Watch requested more information from the state involving the race-based program. The request asked for records regarding how a person’s status as a member of one or more of the communities will be assessed and verified.
Additionally, they requested information on reasons for including these communities versus other races, ethnicities and groups in vaccine eligibility.
Finally, the request asks for whether making the vaccine eligible to minority communities is consistent with state and federal law.
Judicial Watch recently launched a similar investigation in Maryland, after the state’s two biggest counties launched a “special clinic” to vaccinate 600 Latinos per week.
What a crock of crap.
Yet another incident of “whites need not apply”..
WHEN THE HELL will someone in the GOP call this out for what it is, RACISM of the highest order!
Anyone who disagrees with what Vermont is doing, is of course beyond all shadow of doubt a “racist”….Right!!!!
I agree with that! It always comes down to throwing out the old race card. What it comes down to is that most of this so called discrimination is brought on by themselves. To better their cause in the business world what they need to do, unless they’re a jock, is speak English, get a real education, and dress for business. Act like you really want a job. The same things apply to everyone, regardless of race.
More and More they are racially dividing this country… ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!! Are these fools pushing for a race war???
We got the nightmare in the white house racially dividing our farmers in the FAKE Covid relief bill giving debt forgiveness up to 120% to minority farmers and NOTHING to white farmers, we got the idiot democRATS wanting White people to pay reparations to black people for slavery when NOT one slave owner is alive and NOT One slave is alive (and they conviently forget the whites were slaves also and Blacks were also slave owners)… They would steal the money from the whites to give to the blacks.. INSANE!!! GOD HELP US ALL AS THESE LUNATICS IN D.C. DESTROY THE COUNTRY!!!!
“The state of Vermont is race-basing its COVID-19 vaccination policy to prioritize those who are black, indigenous, people of color, English language learners (those who can not speak English) and members of illegal immigrant or refugee communities.
racism
noun
prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group, typically one that is a minority or marginalized.
Would the Democrat Party like to Define THEIR version of “Racism”.
Is the Democrat Party’s version of “Racism” in compliance with the Congress passed Public Law 88-352 (78 Stat. 241). The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin?
Are White people not being discriminated against here in Vermont??
What would the Democrat Party say if Only White people were prioritized in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination??
Unfortunately that would be a different story! Can’t do That ya know! Only the other way around, then That’s OK!!!!! NOT!!!!!
YES the dems HAVE, for decades, redefined what “RACISM” is.. Just like they redefined what sexism is, to where ONLY MEN can be guilty, the same applies here, where only WHITES can be racist..
More and more, the evil hateful democRATS are racially dividing this country… the nightmare in the white house has racially divided the farmes in his FAKE covid relief bill, now they democRATS are pushing to steal money from the whites to give to the blacks for slavery reparations and NOT one of them were slaves and NOT one slave owner is alive
Are they trying to cause a race war???
“Vermont republican governor Phil Scott defended his decision”. “This particular population, he added, already faces health disadvantages from “historical inequities and injustices”. Phil Scott, another “woke communist”. Please give me an airsick bag, this “woke” Governor has given me the flu. Isn’t it amazing the “woke” airheads, that are in positions of power, both in corporate America and in politics?
YET another rino, the voters need to recall!
‘Refugees’?!?!
Deport all of them.
‘People of color’?!?!
How exactly is that not racist?
The creatures running this program in VT need to be arrested.
What get’s me is HOW MANY of those nations we “accepted” those refugees in from, are STILL embroiled in civil wars?? IF NONE< then WHY THE Hell are they still here!!
exactly… arrested for Civil rights violation.. discrimination…
Here we go with American last.
Historical inequities and injustices have nothing to do with it. How about the lifestyle that these people chose to live and failure to provide healthy environments for their families?
This is discrimination in its highest form and a governor suffering from “white guilt”. Also suffering from lack of gonads.
Any people that get COVID who aren’t in his protected groups should sue the hell out of the state
What is the problem with simply offering ALL people based on age, health risk, etc. the vaccine and leaving color of their skin out of it? Perhaps the number of POC receiving the vaccine is down because they don’t want to receive it.
This is good, test it out on them before given to people with half a brain.
Personally, I would rather rely on the effectiveness of my own immune system, and fitness level to protect me; rather than an experimental, globalist ‘vaccine’. I’ll let the people who rely on and trust the government for everything to have at it first…
And with the stories i’ve heard, i am LESS likely now, to ever want the vaccine, than i was before. WHICH WAS NOT AT all.
Vermont is 94% + white, and only has a population of about 624,000 people, which consists of over 167,000 children under the age of 18, and not considered necessary to vaccinate them, has only a little over 8700 blacks. And 30% of the population is fully vaccinated I’m a little surprised a Republican governor would back this, but then being from such a tiny populated state, maybe he is one of the cream of the crop in intelligence, but he should still know better than a violation of civil rights. I’m glad Judicial Watch went after them, but at the same time, I can see the most vulnerable- the elderly, and then those with medical conditions on the danger list first, which the blacks are more prone to be, but DOESN’T MEAN THEY ARE, but to extend that to priority for non-English speaking without any knowledge of their medical urgency is totally racist.
Who is NOT a person of COLOR? I have yet to see anyone without any color! Closest one would be an albino. Also per Wikipedia, white is a color. Discrimination is a TWO WAY street.
It’s all O.K. Let them be the “guinea pigs” for this gene therapy shot (hint-hint: It’s NOT a vaccine). When they start dropping like flies, it will be culling the herd.
Well, now, that’s just fine. EVERYONE ELSE DON’T PAY YOUR TAXES. SEE HOW LONG THE STATE CAN OPERATE ON TAXES FROM PEOPLE OF COLOR, THE INDIGENT, AND REFUGEES.