Is there a coverup going on regarding the coronavirus, because right now, it only seems to be attacking males and females. Major League Baseball is considering an idea to get their season up and running, and President Trump has harsh words for the World Health Organization. All that and more on today’s show!

Coronavirus statistics on infections and deaths are only being reported for males and females. What about the other 50 genders? Is there a coverup? It just goes to show that in a crisis, the ridiculous notions of the left are set aside for reality.

More and more cases are being reported of government abuse of people’s rights during this total shutdown of the economy. We need a uniquely American solution to the crisis in America. We don’t need Soviet-era tactics to solve an American problem.

