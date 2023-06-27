Have members of the media finally had enough of Joe Biden? The media regularly cover up Biden’s missteps, gaffes, policy blunders, and memory lapses. However, is the momentum of Hunter Biden’s ongoing legal problems and investigations enough for the media to jump ship and start propping up a new Democrat candidate?
In recent testimony from an IRS whistleblower, Hunter Biden sent a message claiming he was with his father and the two were wondering why a shady business deal had not yet been completed. It sure looks like Joe Biden is “The Big Guy.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom seem to be positioning himself to take Biden’s place. Plus, Fox News’s Brett Baier has been tapped to moderate the first GOP presidential debate.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Let’s not ignore the real issue here. I don’t think Biden is re-electable, and the media and democrat planners don’t believe he is either. They are starting the process of throwing him under the bus in order to bring up an “electable” democrat for 2024. Biden has pretty much done all the domestic economic damage he can do already. Do we really want to boot this mentally disabled idiot out of office early and give the democrats time to develop and promote another socialist candidate to the left wing morons to rally around? Personally, I can’t think of a better option for us than having Joe Biden and Kamala Harris running for office in 2024 against just about anyone the GOP puts up.
I’ll believe his ‘ship is sinking’ the DAY THEY SLAP cuffs on him, Mayourkas, Garland, hunter and the rest.