Have members of the media finally had enough of Joe Biden? The media regularly cover up Biden’s missteps, gaffes, policy blunders, and memory lapses. However, is the momentum of Hunter Biden’s ongoing legal problems and investigations enough for the media to jump ship and start propping up a new Democrat candidate?

In recent testimony from an IRS whistleblower, Hunter Biden sent a message claiming he was with his father and the two were wondering why a shady business deal had not yet been completed. It sure looks like Joe Biden is “The Big Guy.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom seem to be positioning himself to take Biden’s place. Plus, Fox News’s Brett Baier has been tapped to moderate the first GOP presidential debate.

