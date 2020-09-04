White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany roasted Nancy Pelosi at the Thursday press briefing by playing the now-infamous hair salon video during her opening remarks. McEnany told White House reporters that Pelosi thinks she deserves special treatment while ordinary Americans are suffering under lockdown orders.

In San Francisco, hair salons have been closed since March. People must also wear masks at indoor facilities. Pelosi knows this, yet still booked an appointment at a hair salon that she knows was forced to be closed. Now, Pelosi is claiming that she was set up by the salon owner.

The Washington Post says that if Biden doesn’t win, America should prepare for war. Plus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatens President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

