Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.

The campaign, tied to the When We All Vote group she founded, seeks to recruit and train a minimum of 100,000 volunteers this year with the goal of registering more than 1 million voters.

“From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote,” Obama wrote in a full-page letter published as an ad in The New York Times on Sunday. “And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”

The campaign also seeks to “organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators, urging them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives but has been stalled in the Senate since September.

The Obama-led group also wants to recruit thousands of lawyers “to protect voters in the states where the freedom to vote is threatened” and to educate voters about how to vote safely in their state.

The letter also noted the “unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” in referring to the riots on Jan. 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump who aimed to stop the certification of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.

Some of the organizations that are part of the coalition include the NAACP, National Urban League, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, Rock The Vote and Voto Latino Foundation.

