Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation.
The campaign, tied to the When We All Vote group she founded, seeks to recruit and train a minimum of 100,000 volunteers this year with the goal of registering more than 1 million voters.
“From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote,” Obama wrote in a full-page letter published as an ad in The New York Times on Sunday. “And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”
The campaign also seeks to “organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators, urging them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives but has been stalled in the Senate since September.
The Obama-led group also wants to recruit thousands of lawyers “to protect voters in the states where the freedom to vote is threatened” and to educate voters about how to vote safely in their state.
The letter also noted the “unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” in referring to the riots on Jan. 6, 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump who aimed to stop the certification of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden.
Some of the organizations that are part of the coalition include the NAACP, National Urban League, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, Rock The Vote and Voto Latino Foundation.
Not voters in general, mind you—DEMOCRAT VOTERS.
And how many of those will be ILLEGAL ALIENS???
Hell—they didn’t even have to be registered in the 2020 Presidential election. Is the fraud machine experiencing difficulties???
Add in the 800,000 illegal alien votes added in New York that’s 1.8 million more illegal votes to outnumber and cancel out as many honest legal votes. Last time I looked voting rights were not to be granted to dead people or illegals, or people too corrupt to get a legal form of identification to prove they have a right to vote? Making it harder for people not qualified to vote is not an act of preventing Americans to vote, just Stalinist Sanderites who would turn all self-thinking, self-governing red blooded Americans into the helpless red communist banana republicans they can control, outwit, and manipulate.
Shakespeare said “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers” -Henry VI, Part 2, Act IV, Scene 2. It’s getting to the point of national survival where we may no longer have a choice because the Soros financed ones that corrupt our laws and refuse to prosecute the criminals are killing our democracy, and already are coming for our very persons, starting with our children. Educating voters how to safely vote is code word for covid fear lockdowns for absconded and altered mail-in ballots, many filled out by the walking brain dead, using the names of the buried body dead
“From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans, the dead, illegal immigrants and non-citizens to vote,” Obama wrote
The PinocchiObama-led group also wants to recruit thousands of lawyers “to protect the dead, illegal immigrants and non-citizensvoters in the states where the freedom to vote is threatened”
Jul 8, 2014, Obama request for $3.7 billion to address the border crisis “is so much smoke and mirrors,” legislators, law enforcement and other federal officials said. The bulk of the money is earmarked for resettlement rather than for removal and border enforcement. Out of the White House’s $3.7 billion request, $1.8 billion, or about 49% of the entire supplemental request, would go to HHS for resettlement of illegal minors and entire family units, including adult men and women. Funds would be provided “for acquisition, construction, improvement, repair, operation and maintenance of real property and facilities” According to internal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents, 47% of the adults subject to expedited removal would be relocated and resettled in the U.S.
The administration’s supplemental request also includes a “general provision” by which it would be allowed to move around as much as 30% of the funding as they choose. The Department of Justice (DOJ) would be given $15 million to hire attorneys to defend unaccompanied alien children against deportation in removal proceedings before an immigration judge and $1.1 million would be given to DOJ for “immigration litigation attorneys.”
Does this sound like Obama wants to secure the border or to send these illegal immigrants home?
There you go. Now we know what I was suspecting before. Brandon opened up the Southern Border to let thousands after thousands of
illegals to cross the Border and now MS. OBAMA IS REGISTERING THEM. Brilliant plan by the DEMS BUT THIS IS SERIOUS FEDERAL OFFENSE
and constitute GROUNDS FOR IMPEACHMENT AND CRIMINAL ACTION. Let’s see what U.S. Laws can do to Brandon.
Granddaddy long legs is just drumming up illegal votes for the next round of election fraud.
Someone should tell Michelle that listening to black women who straighten their hair , and dress up to look like over-educated white people, and then rant and dance about microphones, as they dance about the truth, on stage incoherently, is to a white person the equivalent of what a black-faced minstrel show is to a black person. Lot’s of white people loved it when Al Jolson sang Mammy while blacks in the audience cringed. Lots of black people love it when Michelle dresses up and puts on her modern-day version of reverse Minstrelizing of serious political subjects, but most white people just cringe in the audience too timid or repressed to voice their real objections for fear of being labeled a politically incorrect racist. The faces and the color of the skin has changed, but the cringe worthy joke of a show remains the same.
Black women straighten their hair and white women curl their hair. Why give a damn?
Every citizen of every skin color has the right to vote. And every non-citizen of every skin color does NOT have the right to vote under our Constitution. That’s what I care about, not about whether hair is straight or curly or minstrel shows. What does any of that have to do with this farce that Joe Biden is trying to foist off on us?
I cringe at Michelle and I cringe at some of the stuff I read here too. We will not advance our rights by sounding like the left.
Not only will this registration effort likely register illegal voters it will mainly be used to push this so-called voter ‘rights’ bill. The bill is not about the rights of legal voters. It is about taking alway the rights of citizens and giving rights to those who are not citizens. If we don’t start to focus on that point we are going to be legislated out of our rights as American citizens.
“Former first lady Michelle Obama has launched an initiative with 30 organizations aimed at turning out more voters and to urge Congress to pass voting rights legislation”. It should read “Former last lady communist Michelle Obama”. Hey Michelle, go back to the First Grade and learn to spell the word “voter fraud”, since you, Michelle, endorse voter fraud. Michelle, why do you and Barack go to Church, since communists like you and Barack endorse communism, which is antithetical to Christianity, since voter fraud, which you and Barack endorse is fraud and since you and Barack support the murder of babies in the womb?
Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M new voters
Correction: Michelle Obama launches campaign to register 1M ILLEGAL voters
Once they sign the Democrat voter registration form, Michelle’s minons have the ability to copy their signature and information on a mail-in ballot. All they have to do is match it with the list of people who died that year, or moved right before the election.
Delusional, dishonest, divisive, and dictatorial leftists like Michelle Obama have spent years claiming that Voter I.D. and other laws used by Republicans to strengthen the integrity of elections are actually designed to prevent minorities, especially Blacks, from exercising the right to vote in spite of failing to present any credible evidence to support this serious claim. The only votes that are being suppressed by the Republicans’ voter integrity laws are those fraudulently cast by deceased individuals, illegal aliens, incarcerated felons, multiple voters, non-residents, juveniles, or cartoon and fictional characters. Since any non-incarcerated citizen who is at least eighteen years old and in possession of a valid government-issued I.D. can easily register to vote and cast a vote in any state, I can only conclude that Michelle Obama is primarily seeking to register illegal voters with her campaign to turn out more voters.