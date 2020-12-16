Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both advocated for strict new gun control measures during a remembrance for the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

On Monday, the eighth anniversary of the attack, Biden released a statement in which he called gun violence a “national health crisis,” leading some to believe he may, as president, use that as a basis for new executive action on firearms.

“Some of these tragedies make national headlines, so many more do not. Every year, more than 30,000 people die from gun violence across America—a statistic we would associate with war in a far-off place. Countless more are left with a lifetime of injuries and trauma,” he said, adding that gun violence is a “national health crisis” that must be dealt with, and that “thoughts and prayers…[are] not enough.”

– Read more at BPR Business & Politics

Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020