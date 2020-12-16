Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris both advocated for strict new gun control measures during a remembrance for the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.
On Monday, the eighth anniversary of the attack, Biden released a statement in which he called gun violence a “national health crisis,” leading some to believe he may, as president, use that as a basis for new executive action on firearms.
“Some of these tragedies make national headlines, so many more do not. Every year, more than 30,000 people die from gun violence across America—a statistic we would associate with war in a far-off place. Countless more are left with a lifetime of injuries and trauma,” he said, adding that gun violence is a “national health crisis” that must be dealt with, and that “thoughts and prayers…[are] not enough.”
– Read more at BPR Business & Politics
Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020
“Every year, more than 30,000 people die from gun violence across America”
Note it says “America”. This 30,000 people die from gun violence is the total number of gun violence in both North America AND South America.
Just more lying Bull from the disgraceful Democrats.
If given a chance the Damn Democrats will totally disarm the law abiding citizens in our country.
Note that: …. I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 94% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans…. There is never anything said about this by the political Reich or the propaganda media.