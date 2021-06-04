Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at it again… saying things that just make you scratch your head. In a recent speech on violence prevention, AOC said that to reduce violent crime, America needs to stop building more jails. According to AOC, fewer jails means fewer people in jail. How does that prevent violent crime?

AOC — one of the strong advocates of the defund the police movement — doesn’t seem to understand that as police have been defunded, crime has gone up… dramatically. But her solution is fewer jails.

The San Diego police department goes woke with new transgender guidelines. Plus, critical race theory and reparations are now being pushed in medical care.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

