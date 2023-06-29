For some unknown reason, Joe Biden is taking a victory lap over the economy. Despite rising inflation and falling wages, Biden is touting his economic “successes” on social media and in speeches. With most of America feeling that the country is going in the wrong direction, what is Biden’s game plan?

Joe Biden continues to cover up regarding business dealing with Hunter Biden and foreign countries. Biden is in deep, and now it looks like Attorney General Merrick Garland is in trouble as well.

The American Library Association puts out information on how to stop Kirk Cameron’s upcoming story hour event. Plus, CBS News is actually investigating Hunter and Joe Biden.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

