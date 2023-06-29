For some unknown reason, Joe Biden is taking a victory lap over the economy. Despite rising inflation and falling wages, Biden is touting his economic “successes” on social media and in speeches. With most of America feeling that the country is going in the wrong direction, what is Biden’s game plan?
Joe Biden continues to cover up regarding business dealing with Hunter Biden and foreign countries. Biden is in deep, and now it looks like Attorney General Merrick Garland is in trouble as well.
The American Library Association puts out information on how to stop Kirk Cameron’s upcoming story hour event. Plus, CBS News is actually investigating Hunter and Joe Biden.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If this does not convince the People that this treasonous, Democrat Party and their puppet president are our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY, than nothing will….. But one must understand that Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be
(not as they are) their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To the Democrat Party cult and their disciples, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Well, seeing in how in several polls, 60%+ OF the dem voting public, STILL WANTS biden, i guess NOTHING WILL convince them that biden’s bad for the USA!
One must always understand that Democrats LIE. Their 60%+ is what the Democrat Party wants you to believe.
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy and treachery of this treasonous, socialist Democrat Party cult
and their supporters know no bounds.
“The more often a stupidity is repeated, the more it gets the appearance of wisdom.”
Volitaire
Sounds very applicable for dem voters.