Biden's 4th of July GOPUSA Staff | Jun 30, 2023 | Cartoons
This is our treasonous, corrupt, demented, puppet president Joe Biden that the fools in the U.S. have allowed to be their president.
He’s basically the third term of Obama, except that Obama knew how to speak (hatefully, of course).
What a shame for our once great country.
AND to think, there’s MILLIONS WHO STILL THINK He’s good for our nation. What a travesty.