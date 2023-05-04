Progressives are in a meltdown, because a California restaurant plays the national anthem each day at noon. A video posted of customers standing for the national anthem drew intense outrage from leftwing viewers with one calling it “the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in.” Seriously?

Other comments to the video included “that’s terrifying” and “my worst nightmare.” This is what happens when patriotism is pushed out of schools.

Biden’s press secretary stumbles through another press briefing. Plus, El Paso, Texas declares a state of emergency over the border crisis.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel