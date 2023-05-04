Progressives are in a meltdown, because a California restaurant plays the national anthem each day at noon. A video posted of customers standing for the national anthem drew intense outrage from leftwing viewers with one calling it “the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in.” Seriously?
Other comments to the video included “that’s terrifying” and “my worst nightmare.” This is what happens when patriotism is pushed out of schools.
Biden’s press secretary stumbles through another press briefing. Plus, El Paso, Texas declares a state of emergency over the border crisis.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
If you have a problem with the national anthem, then you have a problem with this country, its values and ideals, and what it stands for.
Get an atlas—pick out one that suits you—and move there.
“This is what happens when patriotism is pushed out of schools.”
* This is what happens when God is pushed out of schools.
* This is what happens when morality is pushed out of schools.
* This is what happens when manners is pushed out of schools.
* This is what happens when respect for others is pushed out of schools.
* This is what happens when the satanic, self-worshiping Lies are taught to our very young children in schools.
Children only know what they have been taught. Children develop their life long values between 3 and 10 years old.
This is why the woke, demonic Democrats what to brainwash and indoctrinator our children into their satanic cult in grade schools.
“the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in.”
Then leave…. the country.