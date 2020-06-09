Barack Obama had another chance to do what is right, but that just isn’t who he is. Sadly, in his June 3, 2020 virtual town hall, he predictably fanned the flames, with his encouragement of marauding leftists to continue their “activism.” And platitudes aside, just what is the reality of “activism” in his America-hating leftist world? It’s all the rioting, looting, vandalism, and killing (even of some innocent blacks).

Obama could have exhorted his minions to work for justice in this case, and others, while inspiring them to turn from their bitterness and redirect their lives towards seizing the opportunities available to them. That way, their lives and the lives of their children might substantially improve for generations.

But a healthy, flourishing and free America would not serve the leftist agenda. So instead, Obama focused on past resentments, along with the standard insinuations that all of Real America, meaning good patriots of every ethnicity, is ultimately to blame.

From GOPUSA.com

“I know you’re just as outraged about the tragedy in recent weeks as are the protesters. You’re a vital part of the conversation. Change is going to require everybody’s participation. To bring about change we have to highlight a problem and make people uncomfortable.”–Barack Obama June 3, 2020 Virtual Townhall

Once again, he robbed his most trusting minions of any chance to improve their lot. Given the current circumstances, the buzzwords of “change, participation,” and making people “uncomfortable” are not hard to recognize as a call to nurture their seething resentment and act on it. What can be expected from that, other than an escalation of all the chaos and destruction?

In standard leftist fashion, he did this all while poisoning them with that most intoxicating elixir of faux “virtue.” It is the standard leftist/Alinsky tactic to best ensure that their chains of spiritual bondage, by which they remain enslaved to the leftist agenda, remain strong and unrelenting. So appalling. So typical for Obama.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.