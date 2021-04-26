Since the coronavirus first began ravaging its way around the world last year, nearly 3,800 hate incidents towards Asian Americans have been reported.

Thus, the Asian Lives Matter movement was born.

But the movement literally has no footing when it really matters. In other words, it’s all for show.

Senate democrats voted overwhelmingly against an amendment Thursday that would “prohibit federal funding for any institution of higher education that discriminates against Asian Americans in recruitment, applicant review, or admissions.”

The amendment was proposed by GOP Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as an addition to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which seeks to “designate [an] officer or employee of the Department of Justice to facilitate the expedited review of COVID-19 hate crimes and reports of COVID-19 hate crimes.”

Cruz’s amendment adds that no school may receive federal funding if the institution has “a policy in place or engages in a practice that discriminates against Asian Americans” in any way.

Yet, literally every single Senate democrat voted against it, except for two that chose not to vote: Reps. Klobuchar (D-MN) and Smith (D-MN).

How does that make any sense or contribute to the Asian Lives Matter narrative?

Cruz was one of six republicans who initially opposed the Hate Crimes Act.

He said the bill “is not designed to do anything to prevent or punish actual crimes. It is instead a democratic messaging vehicle designed to push the demonstrably false idea that it is somehow racist to acknowledge that COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China and that the Chinese Communist Party actively lied and suppressed information about the outbreak, allowing it to become a global pandemic.”

“When democrats decide to take hate and racism seriously, that means they will address this and not ignore it because it doesn’t fit neatly into their messaging tactics,” he added.

The bill passed in the Senate Thursday in a 94-1 vote, according to the Daily Caller. Only one republican, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, opposed.

In a tweet following the vote, Hawley said the legislation raises “free speech questions.”

“[I]t turns the federal government into the speech police  gives government sweeping authority to decide what counts as offensive speech and then monitor it,” Hawley tweeted. “Raises big free speech questions.”

