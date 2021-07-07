Former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms earlier this year, announced class-action lawsuits Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Google as well as their CEOs.

The legal effort will be supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit formed earlier this year by alumni of the Trump administration.

“Today, in conjunction with the American First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey.

“We’re asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to stop social media companies’ illegal and shameful censorship of the American people. That’s exactly what they’re doing.

