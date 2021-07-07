Former President Donald Trump, who was kicked off Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms earlier this year, announced class-action lawsuits Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Google as well as their CEOs.
The legal effort will be supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit formed earlier this year by alumni of the Trump administration.
“Today, in conjunction with the American First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey.
“We’re asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to stop social media companies’ illegal and shameful censorship of the American people. That’s exactly what they’re doing.
– Read more at the NY Post
AND I HOPE HE WINS—BIG TIME!!!
Can regular citizens sign on in support of this?
It’s about time! The concepts of these social media concepts was good, no doubt about it. BUT then they took on a responsibility of also being a monitor while current laws did not adequately address the rise of a new and heretofore untried technology. There were too many loopholes because laws already in place weren’t applicable. Curiously most of the management of these new endeavors are liberals and they allowed their political allignment cloud their judgement regarding content.
I wouldn’t lose a wink of sleep if all 3 went out of business tomorrow. I have NEVER “tweeted”, nor have I ever used Facebook. And I have “Bing” for a search engine.
We can only hope he wins, and if he does, they will fund his presidential run in 2024.
Social media censorship is out of control & must be stopped,treat them like a utility,i hope Trump wins bigly!