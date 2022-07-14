One year and six months into his four-year term, President Joe Biden could be finished in politics and in the White House if a jaw-dropping poll and a New York Times hit piece are being taken seriously by the Democratic Party.
In a New York Times/Sienna College poll of registered voters, a whopping 64% of Democrats said Biden should not seek re-election in 2024. Digging deeper into the reasons, 33% of those Democrat voters cited the president’s age. He is currently 79, making him the oldest serving president in U.S. history. And it shows.
Elsewhere in the poll, 32% of Democrats said his job performance was the top reason to pick someone else as the nominee.
The timing of that poll is crucial. A candidate who is serious about running for the White House begins hiring staff and raising money years in advance, which is why Gov. Ron DeSantis is meeting with donors next week. For a Democrat making such long-range plans, that means the struggling, unpopular occupant of the White House must announce soon he’s not running for re-election.
In the White House, where the Times poll likely dropped like a bomb, one possible defense is the poll sampled 849 registered voters, which is hardly a huge swath of Democrats. But just two days before The New York Times published a story on its own poll, the Times walloped Biden with a previous story describing a “shuffling” president whose physical abilities and gaffes are concerning White House aides.
“At 79, Biden is testing the boundaries of his age and the presidency,” reads the not-so-subtle Times headline dated July 9.
The job of U.S. president has famously been called the most difficult and demanding job on Earth, and the Times story describes a president who “often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire. He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”
At a White House event Tuesday, an unnamed reporter cited the Times poll when he asked Biden to respond to Democrats who says they don’t want him to run.
“They want me to run,” Biden responded.
“Two-thirds say they don’t,” the reporter pointed out.
“Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack,” Biden pushed back. “You guys are all the same.”
However, just in case President Biden didn’t get the hint from the Times poll and its July 9 story, back on July 7 the Times published a story quoting unnamed Democrats who see Biden as too “passive” and a leader “struggling” to inspire his supporters and his party.
As far as his approval rating, President Biden has cratered to just 33% with voters, a jaw-dropping number that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Democrats on Capitol Hill. Those leaders in the House and Senate are already concerned about the midterm elections that are expected to favor Republicans.
According to a July 12 Politico story about Biden’s uncertain political future, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found 64% of voters said Biden should not run for re-election. That story said a far-left group named RootsAction has launched a campaign to oppose Biden’s re-election because, according to the group, the “threat of a neofacist GOP has become all to obvious.”
Responding to the Times and its attacks on Biden, Gary Bauer of American Values tells AFN it appears Biden has “outlived his usefulness” to the Democratic Party.
“If he’s become a liability rather than an asset,” Bauer says of Biden, “if his ineptness, his obvious health challenges, cause him to lose to a God-fearing conservative opponent in the next presidential election, that’s bad news for the radical Left, and The New York Times, and all the rest of them.”
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
Impeach
Pack
Kick Out
Stick on the end of a Catapult and launch into the Potomac..
Why do most people talk as if Biden is running the country? He is not running the country, his handlers are running the presidency and taking their marching orders from the dems money man, George Soros and Soros works through Obama who then gives direction to the handlers. Surely most people know that Biden is not capable of doing the job of president. The ultimate goal of the group in the White House is to destroy our economy and our country and then build it back as a socialist America. That is the will of Soros who for sure hates America and Americans. He is a socialist and he wants America to become a socialist nation. If we want to get rid of Biden, we must also eliminate all of his handlers at the same time in order to also stop the attack from Soros and Obama.
WAKE UP AMERICA AND REALIZE EVERYTHING THAT MUST TAKE PLACE IF WE ARE GOING TO RID DC OF THE CORRUPT SOCIALISTS THAT ARE NOW IN POWER AND USE YOUR VOICES AND VOTES TO DO SO!!!
Indeed Larry. Slo Joe can’t even run his own life. He is without a doubt the most embarrassing president in my lifetime. And God knows we’ve had many big losers.
Pretty sad when the normally lefty friendly NY Times, and Siena (ultra-left, Cuomo loving, Republican hating, Catholic) College want you gone when you are a Dem president. If he leaves before the end of his term though, that means two things a) President Kamala Harris, and b) Vice President Nancy Pelosi. Those two things should scare the hell out of you all, even worse than the thought of two more years with President Grumpy Gramps.
That is WHY they forced him to GET Kamala as his VP!
Joe is in denial about everything Afghanistan, Economy, American energy, Ukraine, Putin’s intentions, and his own popularity. He lives in a world of his own, which will probably include running for office again as a hero in his own mind,,,,the most successful President since Reagan. Was he ever asked to define what a woman was? Can men get pregnant,,,,his answers should seal the deal with the revelation of a 2020 electoral stacked deck, with Joker Joe dealt off the bottom as the wild card in a game of Old Maid where THE PEOPLE get stuck with Old Made Joe, now in a flurry of Democrat discards.