One year and six months into his four-year term, President Joe Biden could be finished in politics and in the White House if a jaw-dropping poll and a New York Times hit piece are being taken seriously by the Democratic Party.

In a New York Times/Sienna College poll of registered voters, a whopping 64% of Democrats said Biden should not seek re-election in 2024. Digging deeper into the reasons, 33% of those Democrat voters cited the president’s age. He is currently 79, making him the oldest serving president in U.S. history. And it shows.

Elsewhere in the poll, 32% of Democrats said his job performance was the top reason to pick someone else as the nominee.

The timing of that poll is crucial. A candidate who is serious about running for the White House begins hiring staff and raising money years in advance, which is why Gov. Ron DeSantis is meeting with donors next week. For a Democrat making such long-range plans, that means the struggling, unpopular occupant of the White House must announce soon he’s not running for re-election.

In the White House, where the Times poll likely dropped like a bomb, one possible defense is the poll sampled 849 registered voters, which is hardly a huge swath of Democrats. But just two days before The New York Times published a story on its own poll, the Times walloped Biden with a previous story describing a “shuffling” president whose physical abilities and gaffes are concerning White House aides.

“At 79, Biden is testing the boundaries of his age and the presidency,” reads the not-so-subtle Times headline dated July 9.

The job of U.S. president has famously been called the most difficult and demanding job on Earth, and the Times story describes a president who “often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire. He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”

At a White House event Tuesday, an unnamed reporter cited the Times poll when he asked Biden to respond to Democrats who says they don’t want him to run.

“They want me to run,” Biden responded.

“Two-thirds say they don’t,” the reporter pointed out.

“Read the polls. Read the polls, Jack,” Biden pushed back. “You guys are all the same.”

However, just in case President Biden didn’t get the hint from the Times poll and its July 9 story, back on July 7 the Times published a story quoting unnamed Democrats who see Biden as too “passive” and a leader “struggling” to inspire his supporters and his party.

As far as his approval rating, President Biden has cratered to just 33% with voters, a jaw-dropping number that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Democrats on Capitol Hill. Those leaders in the House and Senate are already concerned about the midterm elections that are expected to favor Republicans.

According to a July 12 Politico story about Biden’s uncertain political future, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found 64% of voters said Biden should not run for re-election. That story said a far-left group named RootsAction has launched a campaign to oppose Biden’s re-election because, according to the group, the “threat of a neofacist GOP has become all to obvious.”

Responding to the Times and its attacks on Biden, Gary Bauer of American Values tells AFN it appears Biden has “outlived his usefulness” to the Democratic Party.

“If he’s become a liability rather than an asset,” Bauer says of Biden, “if his ineptness, his obvious health challenges, cause him to lose to a God-fearing conservative opponent in the next presidential election, that’s bad news for the radical Left, and The New York Times, and all the rest of them.”

