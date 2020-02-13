President Donald Trump, as presidents are wont to do, fired a White House staffer in whom he lost confidence — namely, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
And now the left has its next impeachment cause.
From USA Today: “Nancy Pelosi: Trump impeachment witness Vindman’s ‘shameful’ firing a ‘brazen act of retaliation.’ “
And from CNN, a couple of media cycles later, this headline: “Schumer calls on Defense Acting Inspector General to investigate witness retaliation.”
Well there you have it, folks.
The next dagger to throw at Trump’s back: witness retaliation.
Abuse of presidential power.
In his letter to Glenn Fine, Schumer wrote that Vindman “lived up to his oath to protect and defend our Constitution by bravely stepping forward to tell the truth,” but he’s now been “viciously attacked by the president and forced to endure threats to his and his family’s safety.”
Schumer continued: “These attacks are part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing, only to find themselves targeted by the president and subject to his wrath and vindictiveness.”
Illegal wrath and vindictiveness.
Unconstitutional wrath and vindictiveness.
Treacherous and impeachable wrath and vindictiveness.
Bam, boom, bang. So goes the train of liberal logic and strategizing.
Schumer called for investigations into “any and all instances of retaliation” against those witnesses who’ve made “protected disclosures of presidential misconduct.”
Move over Russia collusion. Fuhgettabout it Ukraine quid pro quo or bribery. There’s a a new long-term investigation in town called witness intimidation — and if Schumer and Pelosi have their tag-teaming congressional way, the media cycles will be filled with the latest scandalous findings on this president for months.
Or at least until close of business Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Lost in the mix, of course, will be the simple truth: A president, any president, not just Trump, but any president of the United States, has the right to hire and fire at will those who serve on his staff.
It’s simply not an impeachable offense for this president to fire someone who doesn’t serve well — particularly if the person getting fired was playing for Team Impeach Trump.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.comor on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
Would this not be Harassment, Stocking or just plane BULLYING. Why can’t they just do ther jobs and pass some bills for the PEOPLE and wait till November.
Why would anyone want to keep someone they don’t trust working for them particularly since it benefits no one but the democratic party. Get real. I hope Trump fires all the people he feels are tied to the Democratic party. Enough of this Dem/GOP warfare and get on with making our country great and affordable to its citizens.
First off he was not fired, he is in the military, he was simply transferred back to the Pentagon. He is not losing any money and he is not looking for a new job. They really need to tell the truth, but Chuck always says things in a manner that sounds the worse for President Trump.
He could have saved his job but forgot his protective whistle. How dare Trump fire a Schumer/Schiff spy? Once we regain the House, Impeachment procedures should start immediately for Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and others who abused the Constitutional separation of Executive power as well as attempting to preempt the use of that power to use it against the very executive office itself.
Mr. Schumer, you area a pathetic, intellectually lazy politician. Only people dumb enough to vote for your policies are unaware that the President has full authority to can Mr. Vindman. Go ahead, get that impeachment started quickly because the Dems are going to lose the House Majority and you will be stuck whining amongst yourselves after the upcoming election. I can’t wait for the democrat resistance/impeachment show to be over.