President Donald Trump, as presidents are wont to do, fired a White House staffer in whom he lost confidence — namely, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

And now the left has its next impeachment cause.

From USA Today: “Nancy Pelosi: Trump impeachment witness Vindman’s ‘shameful’ firing a ‘brazen act of retaliation.’ “

And from CNN, a couple of media cycles later, this headline: “Schumer calls on Defense Acting Inspector General to investigate witness retaliation.”

Well there you have it, folks.

The next dagger to throw at Trump’s back: witness retaliation.

Abuse of presidential power.

In his letter to Glenn Fine, Schumer wrote that Vindman “lived up to his oath to protect and defend our Constitution by bravely stepping forward to tell the truth,” but he’s now been “viciously attacked by the president and forced to endure threats to his and his family’s safety.”

Schumer continued: “These attacks are part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing, only to find themselves targeted by the president and subject to his wrath and vindictiveness.”

Illegal wrath and vindictiveness.

Unconstitutional wrath and vindictiveness.

Treacherous and impeachable wrath and vindictiveness.

Bam, boom, bang. So goes the train of liberal logic and strategizing.

Schumer called for investigations into “any and all instances of retaliation” against those witnesses who’ve made “protected disclosures of presidential misconduct.”

Move over Russia collusion. Fuhgettabout it Ukraine quid pro quo or bribery. There’s a a new long-term investigation in town called witness intimidation — and if Schumer and Pelosi have their tag-teaming congressional way, the media cycles will be filled with the latest scandalous findings on this president for months.

Or at least until close of business Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Lost in the mix, of course, will be the simple truth: A president, any president, not just Trump, but any president of the United States, has the right to hire and fire at will those who serve on his staff.

It’s simply not an impeachable offense for this president to fire someone who doesn’t serve well — particularly if the person getting fired was playing for Team Impeach Trump.

• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.comor on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE.

