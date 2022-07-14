On the latest episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, host and Human Events Senior Contributor Charlie Kirk pointed to the American left’s crusade against “toxic masculinity” as an explanation for the behavior exhibited by police during the Uvalde, Texas school massacre.
“New images have been leaked from the Uvalde police situation. And it all ties to this idea of the left trying to attack masculinity because what we saw were ‘men’ (in air quotes) who call themselves men, that acted like chickens, cowards, whatever word you want to put,” Kirk said.
Kirk noted that the “radical left,” especially on college campuses “have been pushing forward this idea that we must destroy toxic masculinity. That masculinity itself is something that we must deconstruct. That the reason we have high crime, the reason we have widespread chaos, the reason we have all this suffering is because of men and masculinity.”
Kirk then read a common definition of the phrase “as taught in most schools”:
“Toxic masculinity involves cultural pressures for men to behave in a certain way. And it’s likely this affects all boys and men in some fashion. Toxic masculinity refers to the notion that some people’s ideas of manliness, perpetuate domination, homophobia, and aggression.”
“The idea of toxic masculinity is this idea that men trying to use their strength to protect people that are not as strong is inherently wrong, as if the idea of a man is someone who’s out of control belligerent and dominating, not someone who is prudent and looking after protecting the innocent,” Kirk explained.
He added that the concept is “pushed by a group of college academics” who “want to try to feminize the country,” an effort that has “real life consequences.”
“The disturbing new video obtained by the Austin American Statesman shows how police officers dilly-dallied in the hallway of the Rob Elementary School instead of charging towards 18-year-old gunman Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24. The cops let it happen.”
Kirk later criticized the behavior of the Uvalde mayor, calling him a “slob who calls himself a politician, who should resign in disgrace.”
“He says ‘Well, I dispute the report that officers had an early chance to shoot the gunman.’ Just lying,” Kirk said of the mayor.
“The video is very clear. 77 minutes of police officers flipping through their phone and getting hand sanitizer. What does that say for where we are as a country?”
This looked like a case of wannabe cops afraid to do the job they are hired for, unprofessionalism, and cruddy training. When I was still active in law enforcement part of my duties was resolving these types of crises. I have never seen such a total failure as was happening in that hallway. These guys were supposed to have recently trained inside this building for just such a situation. I don’t see any training.
I think these guys are too old and in a part of the country where they are unlikely to be affected by the liberal nonsense known as toxic masculinity. They are more likely affected by sit-on-your-butt-and-do-nothing-itis. Now it has bitten them in the butt and they are going to regret that day for the rest of their lives.
There is sometimes something about some small towns, the status quo, waiting for the other guy to do it, the wrong people in charge and more that I will leave unsaid.
The best thing that could happen is for everyone in Uvalde to go their own way. Who would ever want to live in a town where this took place.
Charlie Kirk is SPOT on in this assessment.. HAD THEY been real men, not the modern emasculated hollow shells of man, we seem to have now days, THIS WOULD NOT have happened… IMO at least.
I disagree with Charlie’s thesis. The “police” in this case were consummate cowards and wusses. They should be tried and convicted for directly contributing to the deaths of 19 innocent children and 2 teachers. The should be put in the general population and they will be VERY POPULAR. They will develop a new gait.