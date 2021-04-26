The members of the NYPD grew so disenchanted with their jobs in 2020 that over 5,300 uniformed officers either retired or quit, an astonishing 75% increase over the year before, amounting to 15% of the total number of officers on the force. The impetus for the officers quitting seemed to be the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed; between May 25 and June 24, 2020, a whopping 272 officers left the force in one month.

2,600 officers quit and 2,746 filed for retirement, according to the New York Post. The 5,346 officers who left the force were nearly 2,300 more than left the force in 2019, when 1,509 officers quit and 1,544 filed for retirement.

No police officer should work in a jurisdiction where they do not have the support of those they work for. Beginning today, I will no longer recommend young people consider the NYPD as a career. https://t.co/eX85GZB9vn — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 25, 2021

From @NYCPBA President Pat Lynch: “@NYCMayor and @NYCCouncil are absolutely trying to abolish the police… they’ve taken away the tools we need to do the job we all signed up for, which is to keep our communities safe," #shameonthem https://t.co/pwadpUJ2sI — New York Law Enforcement Labor Coalition (@PoliceLabor) April 25, 2021

NYC 12 hrs: 15 shot, 1 dead. Is this the reform politicians claim credit for? Your are cops arresting and investigating. The politicians? Their reforms are killing NYC. #shameonthem https://t.co/ao6Mh2Kv7m — New York Law Enforcement Labor Coalition (@PoliceLabor) April 25, 2021