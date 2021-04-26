In anticipation of the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, a two-day global gathering of more than 40 world leaders, President Joe Biden declared that the United States had a “moral imperative” to adopt an “ambitious” goal of cutting greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2030 and 100% by 2050.
Such an effort, if we were serious about it, would entail massive destruction of wealth, a surrender of our international trade advantages, the creation of a hugely intrusive state-run bureaucracy at home, the inhibition of free markets that have helped make the world a cleaner place and a precipitous drop in the living standards of most citizens — especially the poor.
Of course, it should be said that those who oppose the expansion of fracking and nuclear energy — most elected Democrats, it seems — aren’t even remotely serious about “tackling” carbon emissions, anyway. Around 80% of American energy is generated by fossil fuels and nuclear right now. Around 20% is generated by “renewables” — predominantly wind and hydropower (which is unavailable in most places). Only around 2% of our portfolio consists of inefficient and unreliable solar power — this, even after decades of subsidies and mandates.
A recent Pew poll found that among adults whose jobs can be conveniently performed online, 54% would like to continue working from home after the pandemic is over. The discovery of the photovoltaic effect goes back to 1888. President Jimmy Carter declared a national “Sun Day” in 1978 and put 30 solar panels atop the White House. One of those panels is now on display at the Science and Technology Museum in China — not only the top producer of solar panels and carbon emissions but also the nation that would most benefit from the United States’ unilateral economic capitulation.
To reach Biden’s goal, the United States would need to envelop most of the nation in panels and windmills and then rely on enormous Gaian prayer circles — may she grant us sunshine and gale-force winds. We would be compelled to eliminate most air travel and cars — making new ones produces lots of carbon emissions — and retrofit every home, factory, warehouse and building in America to utilize this type of energy. We would need to dramatically cut back on our meat and dairy intake as well.
“The signs are unmistakable, the science undeniable,” Biden claimed. “Cost of inaction keeps mounting.” Now, I realize that people repeat these contentions with religious zeal, but the evidence is extraordinarily weak. For one thing, there is action. Market innovations keep creating efficiencies all the time. For another, we live in the healthiest, most equitable, most prosperous, most safe and most peaceful era in human existence. Affordable fossil fuels have done more to eliminate poverty than all the redistributionist programs ever concocted. By nearly every quantifiable measure, the environment is also in better shape now than it was 20, 30 or even 50 years ago. A lot of that is grounded by an economy that relies on affordable energy. Also, though every weather-related event is framed in a cataclysmic way, not that long ago, being killed by the climate was serious concern for most people. Today, it is incredibly rare.
Progressives, however, regularly maintain that we are facing an existential crisis. One might point out that science’s predictive abilities on climate have been atrocious. But really, these days, “science” is nothing but a cudgel to push leftist policy prescriptions with little consideration for tradeoffs, reality, or morality.
The Malthusian fanaticism that’s been normalized in our political rhetoric is also denialism. “Science,” as the media and political class now practice it, has become little more than a means of generating apprehension and fear about progress. It is the denial of the modern technology and competitive markets which continue to allow human beings to adapt to organic and anthropogenic changes in the environment. Even people who mimic doomsday rhetoric seem to understand this intuitively. The average American says they are willing to spend up to $177 a year to avoid climate change, not the approximately $177,000,000 per person it would cost to set arbitrary dates to get rid of a carbon-energy economy.
The choice we’re given now pits a thriving open economy against an economy weighed down by centralized (and unratified) worldwide climate-change treaties such as the Paris climate agreement that put little burden on growing economies such as China and India, and all of it on you.
What does that burden look like? After shutting down a large chunk of its economy in 2020, and spending trillions to keep those affected afloat and avert a depression, the United States emissions only fell by 13%. Imagine what 50% might entail. When confronted with these nagging specifics, we often hear how these are aspirational goals. Why would we aspire to make life worse for billions of people?
David Harsanyi is a senior writer at National Review and the author of the book “First Freedom: A Ride Through America’s Enduring History With the Gun.” To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
Such an effort, if we were serious about it, would entail massive destruction of wealth, a surrender of our international trade advantages, the creation of a hugely intrusive state-run bureaucracy at home, the inhibition of free markets that have helped make the world a cleaner place and a precipitous drop in the living standards of most citizens
Yes, but isn’t that the goal of the Dem Party ?!?
The Dishonorable, Socialist Democrat Party in the U.S. game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
The “central planning” of the communist Democrats in Washington DC. ““The signs are unmistakable, the science undeniable,” Biden claimed”. The airspace between Biden’s ears is filled with carbon dioxide instead of oxygen. That is why, it is impossible for Biden to think!
By wearing our masks all day we can collect our CO2 and toss it away at the end of the day. I am not sure what to do at night, they might have to come up with a way we can stop releasing our CO2.
Biden is one big jerk-off liar and hand puppet of Obama. He doesn’ t know who he is or where he is . He is a fraud perpetuated on the American people by the propaganda new media. and their lying leftist owners
If Biden and the environmentalists were serious about eliminating emissions, they would be demanding nuclear power. Wind and solar won’t work, except as expensive subsidized toys to enrich rent-seeking cronies of the administration. The problem is storage. Just ask a Texan. Numerous people have calculated that to get firm power (industry definition: 99.97% available) from wind and solar, one needs to have 400-800 watt hours of storage for each watt of average demand, depending upon location and the mix of wind and solar. I did the calculation for California using a decade of data and got 1300. An all-electric American economy would have about 1,700 GWe demand. Assuming only 400 watt hours’ storage, at today’s cost and reliability (from Tesla’s catalogue), the cost would be ONLY FOUR TIMES TOTAL US GDP EVERY YEAR!
See http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Nuclear.html
China has built five nuclear reactors in the last five years. They plan to deploy 100 more within the next 15 years. Why do American environmentalists oppose it? Some groups, such as Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth get a big chunk of their funding from oil, coal, and gas companies. Greenpeace confused nuclear power with nuclear weapons. Why do you think MRI is called MRI instead of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Imaging?
Other environmentalists (and leftists in general) do not want solutions. They want to perpetuate problems. They want to keep problems alive and well because they would become irrelevant, and have nothing to shout about (and scam income from) if problems were solved.
It was recently calculated that if all carbon emissions wordwide instantly dropped to zero, it would take 90 years to see a 1.3 deg. drop in temperature. The Earth has been around for billions of years. We are arrogant as hell to think that the human spec will make even the slightest dent in its survival.
There was (past tense) serious smog in Kansas City in the early 1970’s. In recent years, even much much larger cities have no noticeable smog. What delusional psychos still believe that our air is poisoned?
When I was a kid, the dump routinely pushed the city’s trash into the river to “renew” the dump. There is no way that can happen now yet these same mental midgets still cry that our water is unfit to drink and the problem is getting worse every day.
Rat delusions. EVs non dispatchable power production = energy nightmare. Two parts of the energy nightmare, the huge costs (unknown) for a fully renewable grid and the large increase in electricity demand from EVs and electric heat (the left is really delusional about electric heat).
The entire basis of renewable power is a big con. The con starts with a comparison of wind/solar to baseload power plant (typically NG). RE proponents claim that wind/solar power production is more economical. This lie, repeated ad nauseum, is the starting point for assertions about a fully RE grid. Baseload power (dispatchable) cannot be directly compared to non dispatchable power sources like wind/solar. The only relevant comparison is total system cost of grids with varying amounts of baseload and non dispatchable power. The total system costs far-flung, lossy transmission capacity, complex control systems (complexity and cost increase as RE share of the grid increase), backup baseload power or battery storage, extra (2 to 5 times) overcapacity of RE energy (to compensate for low periods of production such as winter), and negative energy pricing (to dispatch extra power generated) dwarf the cost of a grid with baseload power or a relatively small share of RE. No one knows the cost and reliability of a fully RE grid. Just wild guesses. An estimate was made for battery storage costs in CO for a fully RE grid in 2040 indicated a $900B. Just for the batteries. Battery storage technology does not yet exist to provide a 100% RE grid.