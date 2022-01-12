Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on hot mic calling Republican Senator Roger Marshall a ‘moron’ after he accused him of hiding finances in a heated Senate Health Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Fauci responded to Marshall after telling him many times his financial disclosures, including his $434,212-a-year salary, are public knowledge and following an intense showdown with his nemesis Rand Paul.

After Marshall’s time was up, the infectious disease expert could be heard sighing: ‘What a moron, Jesus Christ.’

During the contentious hearing Fauci also accused Republican Senator Rand Paul of personally attacking him for ‘political gain, distorting ‘everything’ he says’ and inspiring ‘crazies’ to want to kill him during another tense battle.

Dr. Fauci repeatedly lashed out at Republican senators during a bad-tempered Senate hearing Tuesday, accusing Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky of fueling threats against the White House chief medical adviser and his family before referring to Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas as a “moron” on a hot mic.

Fauci and Paul have repeatedly clashed during Senate hearings in recent months and engaged in yet another verbal throwdown before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

At one point, Fauci accused Paul of claiming he was “responsible for the death of 4 to 5 million people, which is really irresponsible.”

