A Black Lives Matter leader has threatened ‘riots’ and ‘bloodshed’ in the streets of New York City if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates the NYPD’s anti-crime units – a vow Adams later doubled down on the following day.
The comments came from New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome after debating Adams during a contentious closed-door sit-down event Wednesday with the incoming Democrat leader.
While Adams was able to make headway with the activists on his plans to fight poverty in the black community when he takes office, the former NYPD captain vowed to bring back the controversial anti-crime units composed of about 600 plainclothes officers that target violent crimes – something BLM was angry about.
– Read more at the Daily News
Won’t back down: Adams vows return of NYPD gun unit after BLM ‘bloodshed’ threat
Message to BLM: Eric Adams isn’t backing down on his plan to reduce crime — and vowed Thursday that the Big Apple won’t become “a city of riots.”
The mayor-elect doubled down on his campaign promise to resume using plainclothes cops to fight gun violence one day after New York Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome threatened “riots,” “fire” and “bloodshed” following a heated meeting with Adams at Brooklyn Borough Hall.
“I made it clear on the campaign trail: I’m going to put in place not the Anti-Crime Unit, I’m going to put in place a plainclothes gun unit,” he said during a morning appearance on CNN.
– Read more at the NY Post
I got censored by msn for saying black lives matter is a terrorists group. Since blm is a actual group can they now be sued. ??? When will this group be investigated by Congress for Threatening an Insurrection ???
Not as long as it’s Democrat controlled. Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to investigate one of her homie groups.
maybe a house full of republicans will (sarc)
EVEN If we win back BOTH THE HOUSE AND SENATE, any investigation will be a big waste of time and money, BECAUSE ALL THE GOVT orgs that have the power to do something against them, ARE STILL IN FULL CONTROL by the deep swamp!
Enough Of BLM. Bunch of blowhards who have never helped the people they claim to care about. Breanna Taylor’s Mother claimed them as frauds. As a former police officer Adams is smart enough not to bow to these idiotic demands. These special police groups save the lives of the poor inter city residents.
revised
IF ANY white person told a govt “DO WHAT WE WANT or there will be riots and blood shed”, WE WOULD
A) Face immediate arrest for making terroristic threats
B) Face charges of INCITEMENT to violence
and C) Face charges of Extortion.
BUT BECAUSE HE IS BLACK, none of those apply.
It sounds like Hawk Newsome is making threats of terrorism and violence against the City of New York, could that be a form of insurrection, January 6 conspiracy advocates? This should be a case for the FBI but I doubt this is minor inconvenience compared to outraged parents destroying school board meetings with questions! The mayor-elect hasn’t even presented his program yet, but the mob is preparing its strategy already.
If Hawk Newsome was a Republican the FBI would have already arrested him.
IF a white group had done it, THEY WOULD definitely get charged with ‘insurrection’…
A Black Lives Matter leader has threatened ‘riots’ and ‘bloodshed’ in the streets of New York City if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstates the NYPD’s anti-crime units –
Yusra Khogali co-founder of the anti-racial “Black Lives Matter” movement, does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media. “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today.”
What we have is a racist radical group that calls itself “Black Lives Matter” which is just a Con and Deception to gain control.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & 2018 FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~54% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from “Black Lives Matter” and prominent members of the African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from “Black Lives Matter”, Obama, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?
How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a White police officer was involved?
If i had my way, The mayor elect’s response would be “FINE. THEN i will issue LIVE FIRE ORDERS TO EVERY COP, and give them FULL authority, to SHOOT TO KILL< every rioter we come across.. BRING IT!"
Morons funding BLM, take a good look at what your money is buying – eternal warfare against law and order and the police citizens pay to keep them safe. The grievances of Black LIES Matter are all fraudulent. Police are not racist against blacks but blacks are high in criminality bringing them to police attention. Black men at 6% of the population commit 52% of all homicides. Enough noise should be made about that shameful stat to drown out the goofy insistence that black criminals risk no harm while carrying out their misdeeds.
I honestly believe those funding it are NOT MORONS or dumb. THEY FULLY SUPPORT the anarchism these terrorists are pushing!
Maybe the new mayor should tell the radical blm that if they start something it will be their blood running in the streets. Couldn’t happen to a better group of black terrorists. Every day people like them prove just how badly Lincoln screwed up.
Exactly. PUT SNIPERS ON EVERY STREET corner’s roof, with high power rifles, and orders to “DROP ANY RIOTER”.. Period.
THEN SEE How long BLM follows through on that threat.
The dishonest and divisive Democrats have transformed America, especially in blue states, from a nation of laws that protects the Constitutional Rights of all citizens into a chaotic society that is increasingly subject to mob rule by Democrat-empowered domestic terrorist organizations like Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and various radical environmental groups. This is an essential part of the left’s strategy to destroy our Constitutional Republic, its legal system, and its Capitalistic economy and replace them with a socialist dictatorship that provides the ruling class with special financial benefits and legal rights that are denied to the average citizen. The fact that a BLM leader in NYC would threaten to kill innocent residents and burn their property if mayor-elect Eric Adams reestablishes the city’s plainclothes anti-crime unit demonstrates just how emboldened these brutal thugs have become. Unless elected officials start cracking down hard on these domestic terrorists and aggressively prosecute the lawbreakers, our nation will increasingly be at the mercy of violent mobs.
Think you’re running about a year behind Ron. Haven’t you seen the elected officials and paid police cower down to the street punks to the point that America IS at the mercy of so-called violent thugs? Throw a few rednecks, hillbillies & ********* in there & we’ll get it all straightened out.
Unfortunately most of those officials, ALREADY SHOWED THAT yes, they are COWED BY these thugs.
This newsome humanoid and all those who follow the blm theology are a lower level of the human race. They are devoid of reason, common sense, law, decency, compassion, trust, patriotism, Christianity (the real kind), compromise, etc. et al. They are based in hate, division and the liberal mindset to transform / overthrow America as we know it. They vandalize, rob, burn, injure, rape and kill with no remorse. But rough up one of their little robots and they cry foul and try to find a camera. Even lower on the pole than them are their scuzzy lawyers and advocates like sharpton, jackson, etc and the politicians and media who lay cover. And lower than that, the fecial judges and DA’s that release them with no or little bail and no or little punishment for their crimes.
I would shed not one tear if law enforcement put away their rubber bullets and dropped a few of these rats, after all, it is a war ! And the rest of them would turn tail and run and hide, the cowards that they are.
There, I’ve said it. From a USMC Veteran.
They continually act like rabid animals, THEN WHINE that we Treat them like animals….
Nothing like starting out meeting with the Mayor elect with threats and promises of violence and bloodshed. They are essentially using terror tactics to get what they want. The Mayor is supposed to be looking out for ALL citizens of his city. This means that those who are carrying guns with criminal intent are a threat to ALL law abiding citizens regardless of the color of their skin. Good for the Mayor elect to not back down on his campaign promise because a group of people try to blackmail/threaten him.
Quite frankly, since black on black crime is at a very high level in NYC the ‘gun unit’ is more about protecting people of color and those living in less favorable neighborhoods than protecting the people who live on 5th Ave. and Central Park East.
And, to the guy who said the Mayor needs to represent those who didn’t vote…why didn’t they?