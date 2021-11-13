Sen. Lisa Murkowski — one of just five Republicans in the Senate who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack — announced Friday that she will run for re-election next year, and go up against a GOP challenger who’s been endorsed by the former president.

In her announcement, Murkowski gave a passing reference to the primary fight she faces next year to keep her seat in the upper chamber.

“In this election, lower 48 outsiders are going to try to grab Alaska’s Senate seat for their partisan agendas,” Murkowski said in a campaign video. “They don’t understand our state and frankly, they couldn’t care less about your future.”

“I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska’s priorities and I will always stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life,” Murkowski added.

Trump has endorsed GOP challenger Kelly Tshibaka for Murkowski’s seat. Earlier this year, Tshibaka resigned as Alaska’s Commissioner of Administration to run, and Trump held a fundraiser and promised to campaign for her in Alaska.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen in the Senate subway after the first day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 9. File Photo By Tom Williams/UPI

Murkowski, who’s been in the Senate since 2002, voted in January to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol attack, along with all Democrats and independents and Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

In July, the Alaska Republican State Central Committee formally endorsed Tshibaka over Murkowski’s impeachment vote.

Alaska’s senior senator is the daughter of Frank Murkowski, a former Alaska governor and U.S. senator.

“My heart is, and always has been, in Alaska, and that’s why I am proud to announce my campaign for re-election to the US Senate in 2022,” Murkowski said in her announcement Friday.

