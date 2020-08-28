President Trump wrapped up a memorable Republican National Convention (RNC), and the Democrats, media, and Joe Biden (in particular) are freaking out. The media know from polling that the Black Lives Matter movement and the associated riots and looting like we saw following the Kenosha shooting are a losing issue for the Democrats. Now the media are pleading with Joe Biden to change course and denounce the violence.

CNN’s Don Lemon said that the riots need to stop, because they aren’t polling well. The left doesn’t care about the actual chaos and destruction. The Democrats didn’t mention it at all during their convention. But now, it’s a different story.

Nancy Pelosi says Biden should skip the presidential debates. Plus, who on the left made the list for this week’s “Relaxed Brain”?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

