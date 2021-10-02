The leader of a messianic Jewish ministry says a recent comment from Vice President Kamala Harris is another example the Biden administration opposes Israel and its security, and that opposition comes with a price.
Harris was recently a guest speaker at George Mason University, located in northern Virginia, where she took questions from students after talking about voting and voter registration.
A student who identified herself as “part-Yemeni, part-Iranian” suggested to the Vice President that Israel is committing “ethnic genocide” against Palestinians and America is allowing that to happen with our support and our tax dollars.
In a meandering answer, Harris responded by telling the student that “your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth should not be suppressed.”
That bizarre observation came just days after Democrats in the U.S. House voted for a bipartisan bill that helps Israel fund its Iron Dome air defense system. Far-left House members had forced the funding to be stripped from a spending bill but the House leadership hurriedly passed a separate bill after an uproar.
Iron Dome shields Israeli civilians from rockets fired from Palestinian terrorists, which happened as recently as Sept. 3, when 20 rockets were fired and six rockets made it through.
Jan Markell, founder and director of Olive Tree Ministries, says that exchange demonstrates another reason why Harris should not be the U.S. president one day.
“It’s surely a terrifying thought,” Markell tells American Family News. “I think things could get worse because I think there is underlying, literal anti-Semitism going on in the sentiment of many on the Left, from the top on down in leadership, in Washington.”
Regarding the U.S. role as an ally to Israel and its people, Markell says the Book of Genesis clearly warns that God curses the nation that curses Israel.
“We are in the process, as we speak here, of cursing Israel in a diplomatic way,” Markell insists. “Her comments that were made to that student were obviously ludicrous but it bodes very, very troubling for the future. That’s an understatement.”
Yep Kamala, you, Joe, the Democrat party and the news media are committing “ethnic genocide” against the American people. So in essence, you, Joe, the Democrats and the news media are traitors to our Country and our way of life.
When it comes to Palestinian, Iranian, Yemen ethnic genocide, the Muslims have been killing off each other way more efficiently that anything any other race or ethnic clan has been accused of accomplishing, whose truth will soon become apparent now that the USA has left Afghanistan and left the Muslims to do what they do best, which is murdering, beheading, maiming and eliminating each other just like they have been doing for centuries. Maybe Kamala should take a trip to the middle East and be offered a session of forced Female Genital Mutilation, which she would readily approve of for others so long as it brings her in more votes or redistributed elections. Democrats like Muslims have so many creative ways to redistribute your life force, but balk when it comes to applying the same oppression and outcomes to themselves. Their bobblehead crowds at loyalist gatherings are more like parades of puppets, that 4th of July patriots.
Book of Genesis clearly warns that God curses the nation that curses Israel.
Ones relationship with GOD is entirely between them and GOD.
This demonic Democrat Party has proven that it supports and worships Satan and his ways.
Either WE the PEOPLE either destroy this demonic Democrat Party
or this demonic Democrat Party will be our downfall.
Since the inception of the State of Israel and the Partition of Palestine effective in 1948, the Arab/Muslim Palestinians, Israelis are also Palestinians, have sought the total destruction of a Jewish state in Palestine or anywhere else. In 1967 they launched a war to take Israeli land and in six days lost the territory known as the West Bank. They cried foul that the the winner occupied the land they lost in a war they started. Ever since there have been attacks against Isreal from Yassir Arafat and his PLO up to today with so many groups with the same intention. There is a lesson to learned from Afghanistan here, we saw the cruel aftermath there against anyone suspected of sympathy to the former government and the U.S., hangings, beheadings, beatings, and women are not immune to the repriasals. Israel loses just once and is overrun, there will genocide on a scale to make Hitler, Stalin, and Pol Pot look like amateurs. These are the things the Vice President should have been aware of in a diplomatic manner rather than tacitly giving the student the platform!
Enjoy your punishment in the everlasting flames lady.