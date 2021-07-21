Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States.
“There are a number of us that would get in line to get a booster,” Romney said during a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pressing Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting administrator of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for a timeline.
“How long is it going to take before we’re able to get sufficient information to allow Americans who want to get an additional vaccination to be able to do so? Are we talking weeks? Are we talking months?” the Republican Utah senator wanted to know.
– Read more at Deseret News
So, we’re told at the outbreak of the panicdemic that there is a 98-99% chance of recovery barring any pre-existing conditions. Then we need to wear masks—then two—then possibly three. We need to social distance. We need to be under lockdowns and shelter in place indefinitely—while our personal lives and the economy crumbles all around us. Only “essential personnel” can go out to work. Restaurants are restricted—schools are restricted—churches are restricted. Except the ones that the elites frequent. We need to get vaccinated—maybe twice—maybe three times. We need a booster shot.
While the people making all of these rules live their lives as usual.
This is by no means the most dangerous virus we have dealt with in our history—but look at the insanity in how it is being dealt with. We have never had such chaos, misinformation, and nonsensical actions in the past.
To Joe Biden, Dr Fauci, the CDC, the WHO, and all the “experts”—just KMA.
Please also note at this time. all the illegals that have entered this country and have been spread all over our states have not been tested for Covid and hmmmm, I believe the rise has stared again since they have been allowed in.
He has the nerve to say he wants to combat misinformation, that’s all we’ve heard from him for four years and counting! This is more about the extending the government’s power over the population while stiffeling a free and open debate on the subject. Since elected officials have freely flaunted the rules they have subjected others to and have discovered the consequences it’s difficult to take most of these ‘wiser than thou’ types seriously any more.
We should give Mitt a booster rocket, put Mitt in it and send him via rocket, to the Wuhan lab in communist China. Then Mitt can “follow the science”.
Sorry “mittens”….. I have no desire to become a “laboratory test rat” and part of the DNC/gates/ soros “population control
experiment” to rid the world of people that you consider “undesirables”. (Sound familiar “history buffs”?) HITLER ring a bell?
So take your “control-us-virus”, unproven/untested/ proven DANGEROUS, spike protein “JAB” (as well as all the “boosters”), and shove
them where the sun doesn’t shine.
Either he stock in Pfizer or he is attempting to use the same vaccine over as it didn’t work for the variant and expecting different results. I believe he needs to go with Fauci directly to jail and do not pass go.
Another RINO made a demand.
Mitt Romney is the dumbest RINO of them all. Weak brains run in his family. I recall that his father, George Romney, was brainwashed in Viet Nam. I watched, on the tube, Candy Crowley mop up the stage with Mitt.
More and more shots of a chemical sh*t-storm for prevention?
I’m waiting for the morning after pill version.