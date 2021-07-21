Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday he and others are ready for a COVID-19 booster shot and expressed frustration during a Senate hearing that a third vaccination against the deadly virus is already available in some countries including Israel but not the United States.

“There are a number of us that would get in line to get a booster,” Romney said during a U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic, pressing Dr. Janet Woodcock, the acting administrator of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for a timeline.

“How long is it going to take before we’re able to get sufficient information to allow Americans who want to get an additional vaccination to be able to do so? Are we talking weeks? Are we talking months?” the Republican Utah senator wanted to know.

