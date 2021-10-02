Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday denied a request by New York City teachers challenging a mandate that all public school staff must vaccinated against COVID-19.
She declined to refer the case to the full U.S. Supreme Court hours before a deadline set by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The mandate, announced Aug. 23, required all teachers and staff to receive their first shot by 5 p.m. Friday or be suspended without pay Monday.
A group of teachers sued the city, arguing the mandate violated their right to due process and put them at risk of losing their livelihoods. The lawsuit argued that unlike the federal mandate, which gives workers the option to undergo regular tests instead of the vaccine, the city offers no similar opt-out.
An appellate judge blocked the mandate earlier this week, but a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the mandate. The teachers asked the Supreme Court to issue an injunction while further appeals play out.
As of Monday, 87% of all employees in the New York City Department of Education had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 90% of teachers and 97% of principals.
Some 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, prompting concern the mandate could lead to a teacher shortage if not enough substitutes can be found.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, part of the corrupt Supreme Court of No Justice.
Growing up, Sonia Sotomayor suffered a lot due to her family and health. She had an alcoholic dad and a mom who was emotionally reserved. However. At the age of nine, her father died due to heart disease. Somehow, I do not trust her past family health choice dynamics and unhealthful history to qualify her to be making family health decisions and influence the outcomes of OUR American families who may soon receive similar outcomes of hers. Her decision to force Self governing families of teachers to inject unwanted foreign substances into their bodies shows a heart disease of her own that may prove just as deadly as that of her father’s. Sotomayor has acquired a net worth of 6 million? Just how many judicial influential party payments has SHE received to acquire such wealth? It is bad enough when our Congressmen and Presidential executives get involved in redistributing American life force, but when the Judicial branch selectively steps in to remove individual freedoms of choice about what invades the individual’s body, not only do babies get collectively unborn, and aborted, but so does individual American choice and freedoms, the very foundation of what defines who an American is. Just say no to Sotomayor and those who empower the socially and morally damaged to high office as our leaders.
Really ?? Hearing the Leftist Propaganda coming from the Liberal Media one would think only Conservatives are anti-Vax.
And here we have the lowest pits of Radical Anti-American Socialism fighting the Biden mandates.
Yet another commie pig going to the everlasting flames. Good!
She was absolutely right! Why? The liberals have to stick together, the teachers’ unions are practically an arm of the Democrat Party, working hand in hand, union dues to Democrat candidates, supporting Democrat officails. Now those they supported and got elected have instituted mandates on evryone, even those who did not vote for a Democrat in the last election. Now the teachers want to be exempted from rules passed by the people they elected. Sorry, they should set the example of the good party faithful. Oh, I forgot, liberal leftist are immune from COVID, no maskes, no vaccine, no precautions!
They got what they voted for and are now upset. TOO BAD!