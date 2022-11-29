A Biden administration employee — and one of the federal government’s first gender non-binary officials — has been accused of stealing a traveler’s luggage from the Minneapolis airport in September.

Sam Brinton, the deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy, was charged with felony theft after allegedly snatching a Vera Bradley suitcase reportedly worth $2,325 from baggage claim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sept. 16, according to court documents.

Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, was captured on surveillance video grabbing the luggage and removing its ID tag identifying the owner, the filings state.

‘That was my clothes when I opened the bag’: Biden’s non-binary drag queen nuclear waste guru Sam Brinton, 34, ADMITS stealing bag from Minneapolis Airport – but says it was an accident after first denying the charge

A non-binary drag queen who had been working in a nuclear waste job in President Joe Biden’s Department of Energy has been charged with felony theft after they allegedly stole a bag from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Sam Brinton, whose full title was as the DOE’s Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, is accused of taking the bag in September. They are currently on a leave of absence from their DOE job.

If found guilty they could now face five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Brinton made headlines earlier this year after proudly announcing on LinkedIn that they had become Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Department of Energy.

