The Christian Defense Coalition had planned to hold a prayer service on the west side of the U.S. Capitol and applied for the Capitol Police Board’s permission to do so. But as Rev. Pat Mahoney tells One News Now, that application was rejected.
“We were simply asking God to protect and bless America and ensure and protect our freedoms,” Rev. Mahoney shares. “Speaker Pelosi still has the grounds of the United States Capitol shut down to peaceful First Amendment activities.”
That means the grounds are closed off to prayer and is why the Christian Defense Coalition’s similar application was also rejected on Good Friday. Meanwhile, however, lawmakers, lobbyists, visitors and others are permitted on the property. So Mahoney filed suit in federal court.
“In my court case, the government presented no evidence whatsoever — not one piece, not one comment that peaceful First Amendment activities are a threat to national security or lead to violence,” the Reformed Presbyterian minister relays.
As that litigation continues to play out, Mahoney finds it troubling that on the holiday that celebrates this country’s birth as a nation, free speech and other liberties the Constitution guarantees appear to be in danger.
—-
satan is in control of washington d.c. and he has plenty of henchmen and succubuses to do his bidding.
americans better wake up the time is now to fight for her and our rights.
WE SHOULD have woken up decades ago.. IMO just ‘waking up now to their threat’, is shutting the door, LONG AFTER THE HORSES already ran out.
l believe that Jesus Christ was speaking about the Democrat Party when he said:
John 8:44, You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
Well, maybe not, but it sure fits this Democrat Party and its hateful members.
Some do not always turn the other cheek.
The Liberals only want believers in their agenda—and a Christian agenda does pose a threat to them. So, they are going to test the water to see if you will bend, break, or retaliate. If they keep pulling the tails of tigers and get bitten enough, they will learn to leave well enough alone.
I wonder, if BLM, Antifa or some mudslime org, wanted to do a “PROTEST against the 4th” on that same spot, would THEIR petition to hold it, have been GRANTED?? OR WOULD they have just said “TO hell with it, we are going to do it anyway, who NEEDS permission”, and nothing would have been said/done against them!