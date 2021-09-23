The only two living former Republican presidents are taking opposite sides in the nasty intra-GOP battle to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from Congress.

Former President George W. Bush will headline a fundraiser for Cheney on Oct. 18 in Dallas, a Republican source familiar with the event confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday morning.

Bush’s appearance at the event – he’s listed on the invitation as a “special guest” – is his first helping fellow Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections. Word of the fundraiser was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

– Read more at Fox News

——————————-

SCOOP: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is slated to have a fundraiser w/ President George W. Bush next month. Signals Cheney is hugging Bush-world ties amid exile from the Trump-wing of the party. Event will be held in Dallas on Oct. 18 w/ some other familiar names… Rove, Miers… pic.twitter.com/aDAKyUKmKO — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 22, 2021

——————————-

Trump bashes George W. Bush, ‘flunky’ Rove over Liz Cheney fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump attacked George W. Bush and his longtime consigliere Karl Rove Wednesday after it emerged the pair would headline a Texas fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) next month.

“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney,” Trump’s emailed statement began.

Politico first reported on the Oct. 18 fundraiser in Dallas, which will also feature former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson and former Bush White House counsel (and ill-fated Supreme Court nominee) Harriet Miers.

– Read more at the NY Post