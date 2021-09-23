The only two living former Republican presidents are taking opposite sides in the nasty intra-GOP battle to oust Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming from Congress.
Former President George W. Bush will headline a fundraiser for Cheney on Oct. 18 in Dallas, a Republican source familiar with the event confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday morning.
Bush’s appearance at the event – he’s listed on the invitation as a “special guest” – is his first helping fellow Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections. Word of the fundraiser was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
– Read more at Fox News
SCOOP: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is slated to have a fundraiser w/ President George W. Bush next month.
Signals Cheney is hugging Bush-world ties amid exile from the Trump-wing of the party.
Event will be held in Dallas on Oct. 18 w/ some other familiar names… Rove, Miers… pic.twitter.com/aDAKyUKmKO
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) September 22, 2021
Trump bashes George W. Bush, ‘flunky’ Rove over Liz Cheney fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump attacked George W. Bush and his longtime consigliere Karl Rove Wednesday after it emerged the pair would headline a Texas fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) next month.
“RINO former President George ‘Dubya’ Bush and his flunky Karl Rove are endorsing warmongering and very low polling, Liz Cheney,” Trump’s emailed statement began.
Politico first reported on the Oct. 18 fundraiser in Dallas, which will also feature former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson and former Bush White House counsel (and ill-fated Supreme Court nominee) Harriet Miers.
– Read more at the NY Post
They deserve each other, both traders to the R party. Wyoming voters are smarter than this idiot.
I certainly HOPE THEY ARE.
It will be very interesting to see what the voters of Wyoming do. I do think Liz Cheney went way too far in her anti-Trump bias; going so far as to be on a Democratic committee to investigate the events of January 6th. Apparently, she thinks being “establishment” Republican like George Bush will keep her in power. Not so sure Wyoming voters will see it her way.
Bushie Boy and Cheney Screwball are not the Sharpest Tac in the Box.
They are ‘both’ complicit in the destruction of America…
BUSH more so than cheney.
have at it gwb i think its a waste of money and time cause liz is gone.
she made her bed let her lie in it. she is not a true conservative nor republican.there is a vendetta she wanted to keep going. she allowed her personal life to interfere with any judgement. see ya liz
Go away George, please. You had nothing to say to help the conservative cause through eight years of Obama and Biden. Then you did your best to marginalize Donald Trump during his term. And now you want to publicly support one of the biggest RINOs in Washington D.C. As a Texan I am completely embarrassed for you. You have completely used up any political capital you earned in your time as President and Governor, and you are starting to look like a buffoon. So please retire to private life as you promised to do when Obama was elected.
I liked GWB when he took office, and in the aftermath of 9/11. Time and family allegiances have not been kind to his discernment.
George Bush and his wife Laura love to bash President Trump. But, not a word, cricket’s when it comes to that complete, bumbling, idiot fool, Biden. Not a word about Biden’s complete failure. Bush and his RINO wife, Laura, please just go away and take the second worst President and his wife Michelle with you.