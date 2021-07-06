As nightly fireworks shows return to Disney theme parks in the United States, a wording change in pre-recorded announcements has ignited anger for some.

The announcements of upcoming fireworks shows at Disneyland and Disney World formerly began with, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages.”

The new announcement begins, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” Visitors first heard the revised wording on Wednesday when the parks began testing the fireworks shows, set to formally debut on Sunday, the Orange County Register reported.

Fireworks shows, along with other shows, had been on hold since the parks reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

The new wording reflects recent Disney policy changes promoting inclusiveness, such as upcoming revisions to the “Jungle Cruise” and “Splash Mountain” attractions, Deadline reported.

“It’s part of a broader effort,” a spokesperson for Disney told CBS News. “It’s not about one or two things.”

Some were not fans of the new wording.

“Disney gets more ridiculous every day,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“I HATE THAT. BRING IT BACK NOW!!!” wrote another.

But others like the change.

“I love ‘Dreamers of all ages’ because it really makes that super snuggly and more magical,” read one Twitter post. “It’s so heartwarming.”

___

(c)2021 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)

Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.