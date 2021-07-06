As nightly fireworks shows return to Disney theme parks in the United States, a wording change in pre-recorded announcements has ignited anger for some.
The announcements of upcoming fireworks shows at Disneyland and Disney World formerly began with, “Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, dreamers of all ages.”
The new announcement begins, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.” Visitors first heard the revised wording on Wednesday when the parks began testing the fireworks shows, set to formally debut on Sunday, the Orange County Register reported.
Fireworks shows, along with other shows, had been on hold since the parks reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.
The new wording reflects recent Disney policy changes promoting inclusiveness, such as upcoming revisions to the “Jungle Cruise” and “Splash Mountain” attractions, Deadline reported.
“It’s part of a broader effort,” a spokesperson for Disney told CBS News. “It’s not about one or two things.”
Some were not fans of the new wording.
“Disney gets more ridiculous every day,” wrote one person on Twitter.
“I HATE THAT. BRING IT BACK NOW!!!” wrote another.
But others like the change.
“I love ‘Dreamers of all ages’ because it really makes that super snuggly and more magical,” read one Twitter post. “It’s so heartwarming.”
This is stupid. I guess it could be worse. They could of changed it to, “Good evening, ladies, gentlemen, trans, queer and nonbinary folk, boys, girls and other dreamers of all ages.”
I recall mentioning in a comment last week that “Ladies and Gentlemen: would soon be dropped.
Thems and Those
I am shocked PARENTS are still taking their kids TO DEMON_LAND!
WALT DISNEY, PLEASE, PLEASE COME BACK. YOU ARE NEEDED DEARLY. THE CURRENT “BIG SHOTS” ARE ALL COMMUNISTIC DUMBOCRATS
The Disney Corporation is a business run by business graduates, that’s it in a nutshell. It has nothing to do with Walt Disney or his visions for entertainment especially where families and children are involved. So far they are into tired live remakes of GREAT animated features which at the time were groundbreaking. Other franchises like ‘Star Wars’ suffered from the same lack of vision. What they are doing now is appealing to a crowd amid accolades for such a move that probably never have and never will attend a Disney park. Well done!