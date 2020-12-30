Democratic Congressman-elect Jamall Bowman of New York, took to twitter to call for defunding the police Tuesday, following the announcement by the Justice Department that the officers involved in the 2014 shooting of 12-year old Tamir Rice will not face federal charges.

We're fighting in your memory, Tamir. You won't be forgotten. A system this cruel and inhumane can't be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that's terrorizing our communities. https://t.co/OwFg32pbZ3 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 29, 2020

This summer’s Black Lives Matter protests have forced Democrats in Congress to address how they want to address police reform, with centrist Democrats blaming more progressive leaders for the losses House Democrats suffered at the November polls.

But left-leaning figures like “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Rashida Talib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., have all called for measures that would cut funding to police resources, or divert how funds are spent.

The Empire struck back, but it's time for a new era. Some call it Squad, some call it Jedi. pic.twitter.com/rC4LZAHGAd — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) November 3, 2020

With all due respect, Mr. President—let’s talk about losing people. We lost Michael Brown Jr. We lost Breonna Taylor. We’re losing our loved ones to police violence. It’s not a slogan. It’s a mandate for keeping our people alive. Defund the police. https://t.co/Wsxp1Y1bBi — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 2, 2020

