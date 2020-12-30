Democratic Congressman-elect Jamall Bowman of New York, took to twitter to call for defunding the police Tuesday, following the announcement by the Justice Department that the officers involved in the 2014 shooting of 12-year old Tamir Rice will not face federal charges.

This summer’s Black Lives Matter protests have forced Democrats in Congress to address how they want to address police reform, with centrist Democrats blaming more progressive leaders for the losses House Democrats suffered at the November polls.

But left-leaning figures like “Squad” members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Rashida Talib, D-Mich., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., have all called for measures that would cut funding to police resources, or divert how funds are spent.

