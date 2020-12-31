As a new venture could result in a vaccine passport of sorts, some Minnesota legislators don’t believe the numbers being reported and want an audit of COVID-19 deaths.

State Representative Mary Franson (R-District 08B) recently told the “Fox & Friends” program that “Minnesota is not an anomaly” and asked President Trump to request a “full audit of every single state in the nation.”

After being approached by citizens of The North Star State, Franson says Senator Scott Jensen (R-47), a practicing a physician, found “clear-cut examples” of people dying from something other than COVID, only to be counted as COVID deaths.

“We found clear-cut examples from the Minnesota Department of Health’s own files — public records — of suicide, a drowning, an auto accident where the passenger was ejected from the vehicle, dementia, and strokes,” Franson outlined. “I was so shocked at what I found that I just could not keep silent.”

Senator Jensen suspects money is what made it possible

“If you could hit a threshold of 161 admissions to your hospital with COVID-19 diagnosis between January and June, you received $77,000 of additional money for each one of those admissions,” the legislator/doctor explained.

“In Florida, there was a health report that said the COVID death toll was inflated by 10%,” Representative Franson continued. “In Washington, it’s been reported that the death toll could be over-inflated by 13%, and in Colorado, it has been reported that at least two cases of gunshot victims were being classified as COVID-19 deaths. So that is why we are calling for a full audit.”

Franson said the public deserves the truth.

“Citizens of our country are being led in fear, and that fear is leading them to make irrational decisions based on the governors with their shutdowns, with us not being able to exercise our life, our liberty, our pursuit of happiness,” Franson added. “So we need this audit. We need the truth.”

On the note of freedoms and liberties, not everyone is fond of the prospect of a vaccine passport. Twila Brase, RN and president/co-founder of Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, tells One News Now about the CommonPass app, which allows for users to upload medical records, such as COVID-19 test results and, eventually, proof of vaccination — a timely idea, given the concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as well as the response from governments that have hampered various industries, including the multi-billion-dollar airline industry.

Still, she will not likely be signing up.

“This is not common, natural, or normal in a free society,” Brase tells One News Now. “This movement to mandate a vaccine passport prior to participation in life is the antithesis of a free society, and it’s as though the private entities have become the agents of the state, forcing people into vaccination, forcing them into testing if they want to participate in American life.”

The CommonPass app was created by The Common Trust Network, an initiative by Geneva-based nonprofit The Commons Project and the World Economic Forum. According to CNN, the groups have partnered with several airlines, including JetBlue, United Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States and the government of Aruba.

“Life comes with risks, and there’s always risks,” Brase recognizes. “The real risk here is that we’re going to lose our freedom, and not just now, but into the future because of the precedents that are being set here, almost without question.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.