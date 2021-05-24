Joe Biden’s Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States held its first meeting this week – a step forward in what critics call a coup and a bad idea.

The meeting was brief and nothing was decided, but commissioners plan to gather again soon to discuss topics like the membership and size of the court.

The idea of adding justices has been gaining steam in recent months, due in part to liberal objections to the justices nominated by President Trump. But Ashley Baker, director of public policy at the Committee for Justice, thinks adding justices is a bad idea.

“It’s a big reversal from Biden,” notes Baker. “In 1983, Joe Biden said packing the court was a terrible idea, then Justice [Ruth] Ginsburg said packing the Court was a bad idea. Now Justice [Stephen] Breyer is saying the same thing.”

Baker thinks this is designed to be an attack on the court’s legitimacy, “just like FDR said in 1937.”

First Liberty Institute is another legal organization that considers court packing to be a terrible idea. President and CEO Kelly Shackelford tells One News Now it amounts to a coup.

“Americans know that adding seats to the United States Supreme Court or lower courts is nothing more than a partisan power scheme to achieve purely political objectives,” says Shackelford. “Transforming the Supreme Court into another partisan body would destroy the independence of the judiciary and threaten the civil liberties of all Americans. Court-packing is a coup that should be emphatically rejected.”

“The public comment process for this is open to the public,” adds Ashley Baker, also a privacy expert at The Federalist Society‘s Regulatory Transparency Project. “You can actually submit comments on this process as just any member of the public.”

The two co-chairs of the Supreme Court commission are Bob Bauer, professor of practice and distinguished scholar in residence at New York University School of Law and a former White House counsel, as well as Yale Law School Professor Cristina Rodriguez, former deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Campus Reform is already on record as saying the commission “contains an arm of professors open to altering the Supreme Court.”

