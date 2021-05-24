The meeting was brief and nothing was decided, but commissioners plan to gather again soon to discuss topics like the membership and size of the court.
The idea of adding justices has been gaining steam in recent months, due in part to liberal objections to the justices nominated by President Trump. But Ashley Baker, director of public policy at the Committee for Justice, thinks adding justices is a bad idea.
“It’s a big reversal from Biden,” notes Baker. “In 1983, Joe Biden said packing the court was a terrible idea, then Justice [Ruth] Ginsburg said packing the Court was a bad idea. Now Justice [Stephen] Breyer is saying the same thing.”
Baker thinks this is designed to be an attack on the court’s legitimacy, “just like FDR said in 1937.”
First Liberty Institute is another legal organization that considers court packing to be a terrible idea. President and CEO Kelly Shackelford tells One News Now it amounts to a coup.
“Americans know that adding seats to the United States Supreme Court or lower courts is nothing more than a partisan power scheme to achieve purely political objectives,” says Shackelford. “Transforming the Supreme Court into another partisan body would destroy the independence of the judiciary and threaten the civil liberties of all Americans. Court-packing is a coup that should be emphatically rejected.”
“The public comment process for this is open to the public,” adds Ashley Baker, also a privacy expert at The Federalist Society‘s Regulatory Transparency Project. “You can actually submit comments on this process as just any member of the public.”
The two co-chairs of the Supreme Court commission are Bob Bauer, professor of practice and distinguished scholar in residence at New York University School of Law and a former White House counsel, as well as Yale Law School Professor Cristina Rodriguez, former deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Department of Justice.
Campus Reform is already on record as saying the commission “contains an arm of professors open to altering the Supreme Court.”
The Dishonorable, U.S. Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This is the Socialist Democrat Party that we have allowed to take over our country. 🙁 🙁 🙁
AND note we have only been told a few names of those on this commission.. BOTH ARE RABID LEFTISTS..
So where is the bipartistanship?
The work of the communist Biden Administration and the work of the communists in our Congress. Good by freedom.
The big mistake by the President was to enpanel a commission to make the study in the first place, it was cowering in front of the radicals whose agenda is control of the court by any means, packing on of those. He should have stuck to his original stance on the subject, he was in good company with Ginsburg and Breyer, but he flinched! By this imprimitur he has given legitimacy to the radicals who will continue to push for more and more.
I doubt these days, there is ANYTHING the radicals want, that he won’t bow down and give them..
Sorry Joe23006, this wasn’t a mistake by the president or whoever is running the WH. This was intentional to give him cover for packing the court after he previously said “it was bonehead idea”. Now he’ll be able to say, “I wasn’t really in favor of it, but the commission said….”
Despite their dislike of the Trump appointees, decisions have gone their way.
As for their disenchantment with the Court, the Libs’ beef is that there is no final stamp of approval on every item of their agenda. The whole concept is too Constitutional for them and they much prefer that it be one-sided rather than impartial. If the Justices do their jobs as they should, the good of the country is what matters, not whether it benefits one political Party or the other.