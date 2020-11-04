Many cities sported boarded up windows as Black Lives Matter and Antifa took to the streets. Protest remained mostly peaceful with the exception of Los Angeles and Portland.

An unlawful assembly was declared in Los Angeles. Antifa entered residential areas in Portland disturbing the peace with megaphones and threats.

Los Angeles

UPDATE: Approximately 30 individuals were cited for being in the intersection. Approximately 40 individuals were arrested for blocking the train tracks and failing to disperse after an unlawful assembly was declared. This is preliminary information and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/io1hbsyNd1 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020

Portland

“Death to America” Portland antifa group Youth Liberation Front has announced their plans for Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/GWnR0YZetB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Portland: Mob of BLM-antifa confront residents of a home who have a “Biden Harris” sign on the yard. Mob says peaceful protesting is white supremacy & uses racial insults against the couple. pic.twitter.com/Sqaa0Nw8Ms — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

BLM-antifa have gathered in downtown after their march through residential areas of SE Portland. They set a US flag on fire. Video by @TheHannahRay. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/FeNdQBQK3M — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Tonight, around 300 BLM-antifa shut down residential areas of SE Portland. They had a motor blockade & people on bikes who blocked nearby streets. Their armed security team included those w/semi-auto rifles, shotguns, bats & more. They harassed businesses & people at their homes. pic.twitter.com/wyeE3zd0Hd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Portland: Person on bullhorn gives instructions on how to break windows. They say to leave small businesses alone but that other businesses are fair game because “f— capitalism.” #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PEJnuT6g13 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Washington DC

Fights are breaking out at BLM plaza in Washington DC. Someone hits a person on the head with a metal bat. pic.twitter.com/hNtGUT2BD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Antifa in Washington DC are assaulting people with cameras. “Walk away or it gets worse.” pic.twitter.com/VO0QMlqTD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Lots of people in black bloc around BLM plaza in Washington DC. #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sQshZS1Yt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Seattle

Seattle: Antifa press rob man of his Trump flag. pic.twitter.com/mthqUUuzwE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

DC: Antifa have mobilized in very large numbers and they are marching to an unknown location Let’s go pic.twitter.com/Pup33tB80S — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 4, 2020