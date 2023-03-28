A leftwing activist is calling for the Holy Bible to be banned in a Utah school district as retribution for conservative efforts to protect children from inappropriate sexual content and radical ideology. The parent claims the Bible is pornographic and should be removed from library shelves.

The left is making a huge push to sexualize our children, push transgender ideologies, and remove parents from the decision-making process. Democrats are up in arms over the Parents Bill of Rights, and, apparently, one way to fight back is to ban the Bible.

Republicans in the U.S. House pass the Parents Bill of Rights. Plus, a New York teachers union is sponsoring a seminar on the harmful effects of whiteness.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

