A leftwing activist is calling for the Holy Bible to be banned in a Utah school district as retribution for conservative efforts to protect children from inappropriate sexual content and radical ideology. The parent claims the Bible is pornographic and should be removed from library shelves.
The left is making a huge push to sexualize our children, push transgender ideologies, and remove parents from the decision-making process. Democrats are up in arms over the Parents Bill of Rights, and, apparently, one way to fight back is to ban the Bible.
Republicans in the U.S. House pass the Parents Bill of Rights. Plus, a New York teachers union is sponsoring a seminar on the harmful effects of whiteness.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
If he really believes that, then he oughta love it.
Wrong type of porn!
One would have to be a “useful idiot” to believe or support this demonic, dishonest, unethical, woke Democrat Party!
Liberals do not know what gender they are, so all liberals belong in the nut house permanently, with all of the rest of their communist “equity/ transgender” buddies!!!!!!!!!
retribution for conservative efforts to protect children from inappropriate sexual content and radical ideology
Retribution for conservative protecting children… It doesn’t get any sicker than this.
Should it be? Children’s Bible Storybook, maybe. The Bible wasn’t in my elementary school library. There should be no book with explicit sexual or violent content. Age-appropriate and educational only.
Books meant to be used to influence the mind to becoming as certain others believe need to be reviewed closely before being allowed for the used of young naive children.
The entire dem-rat party is pornographic.